ERLC Unveils 2025 Public Policy Agenda Rooted in Biblical Values

ERLC President Brent Leatherwood. | Screenshot/ ERLC Website

The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC), the public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention, has announced its policy priorities for the coming year through its annual federal public policy agenda, released on Thursday, January 16.

According to Baptist Press, the ERLC's 2025 Public Policy Agenda consists of 42 items organized into four main focus areas: Life, Religious Liberty, Marriage and Family, and Human Dignity.

Authored by ERLC President Brent Leatherwood and Public Policy Director Hannah Daniel, the agenda outlines several calls to action regarding the life agenda. These include ending the proliferation of chemical abortions, reinstating the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance policy, supporting Title X pro-life domestic policies, defunding Planned Parenthood, and repealing pro-abortion regulations set by the Biden Administration.

Jason Thacker, director of the ERLC’s research institute and senior fellow focused on Christian ethics, stated, “The cause of life and the ethical issues surrounding bioethics are more important than ever. Christians need to be prepared to boldly counter the claims of the abortion industry and all those who seek to devalue human life – no matter the stage of development or location.”

He emphasized that the ERLC will “never stop working toward the eradication of these evil practices and help to usher in a culture of life that protects and cherishes the most vulnerable among us.”

The ERLC is also advocating against attacks on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, calling for the repeal of the Biden Administration’s anti-religious liberty regulatory actions, and supporting the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

Nathan Finn, a senior fellow focused on issues of religious liberty, noted, “Southern Baptists believe a free church in a free state is the ideal arrangement to cultivate authentic human flourishing.” He added, “Though this historic Baptist principle is also our ‘first freedom’ enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, it is continually rejected, redefined, and undermined by those who do not share our values. ERLC proclaims hope to the public square by advocating tirelessly for religious freedom for all people.”

Regarding marriage and family issues, the ERLC recommended responding to the U.S. v. Skrmetti decision, supporting proposals to ban harmful “gender transition” surgeries and procedures, protecting women’s sports, and advocating for pro-family tax policies.

Gregg Allison, a senior fellow focused on issues of marriage and family, remarked, “I recently received a hat with this inscription: XX does not equal XY. In other words, a woman is not a man and vice versa.” He emphasized his commitment to promoting God’s design as outlined in Genesis 1:26-28.

Lastly, the ERLC urged support for restricting gambling and opposing the expansion of marijuana.

RaShan Frost, the newly appointed director of research and senior fellow focused on issues of human dignity, stated, “Our political processes and policies play a vital role for local churches as they help us unite to organize our lives for the common good.” He added that “because God deeply values human dignity, having created every person in his image, we are also called to ensure our policies reflect that dignity, showcasing our love for God and our neighbors.”