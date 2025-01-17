Evangelical Leaders Call on Trump to Maintain Refugee Resettlement Program

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Salah Darwish

World Relief stated on Tuesday announcing that “A Christian Statement on Refugee Resettlement” had been sent to President-elect Donald Trump.

This statement was signed by leaders from the National Association of Evangelicals, the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, various state-level conservative Christian advocacy organizations, and advocates for persecuted Christians worldwide.

The statement referenced Trump's first term, during which he established a refugee ceiling of 50,000 in his first week of office in 2017. The signatories urged him “to once again set the ceiling for refugee admissions at that level or higher, consistent with his commitments both to secure borders and to religious liberty and opportunity for all.”

The statement praised the U.S. refugee resettlement program for prioritizing persecuted Christians and other refugees in danger, noting that Trump had previously voiced support for these initiatives.

Walter Kim, president of the National Association of Evangelicals, remarked, “President Trump can lead the nation in rescuing persecuted Christians, as well as believers of other faiths, by maintaining and strengthening the U.S. refugee resettlement program.”

He added a personal touch, stating, “As the son of a refugee from North Korea, I am alive today because my father was given refuge in South Korea and immigrated to the United States. Evangelical Christians stand ready to partner with the Trump administration to welcome persecuted refugees, knowing that by doing so we are obeying and serving our Lord.”

According to Open Doors U.S., a charity advocating for persecuted Christians, the U.S. resettled 29,493 persecuted Christians from 50 countries in 2024.

Ryan Brown, president and CEO of Open Doors U.S., emphasized, “At a time when Christians around the world are living under unprecedented threat of persecution, a continued commitment to walking with our brothers and sisters is vital.” He expressed appreciation for Trump's strong support of the persecuted church, stating, “I believe a critical piece of that support can be demonstrated through sustaining the U.S. refugee resettlement program.”

The statement also highlighted the economic contributions of refugees to the U.S. and the key role churches play in supporting and integrating them. According to data from Lifeway Research, 71% of respondents believe that receiving refugees is a moral obligation for the U.S.

Myal Greene, president, and CEO of World Relief, stated, “The U.S. refugee resettlement program has long been a vital way that the United States has stood alongside those who are persecuted, including because of their faith in Jesus, and thousands of American churches have been a part of welcoming refugees. As President Trump takes office, evangelical Christians urge him to sustain the refugee resettlement program.”