For King & Country Aim to Deliver Jesus' Message Across America

For King & Country A Drummer Boy Christmas Live. | photo credit: Facebook / For King & Country

For King & Country, a globally popular Christian and inspirational band, is preparing for a big Christmas season.

Following the successful release of their family story in the biopic “Unsung Hero,” singers Joel and Luke Smallbone are returning to theaters with a new project titled “A Drummer Boy Christmas Live.”

This cinematic experience will take place from December 5 to 9, making their Christmas show accessible to audiences nationwide, as reported by CBN News.

Joel Smallbone explained to CBN News that, due to the short nature of the Christmas season, they decided to bring the Christmas show to movie theaters to reach even more people.

The band previously performed at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, where they captivated 12,000 fans and created “A Drummer Boy Christmas Live.” Ultimately, the aim of “A Drummer Boy Christmas Live” is to honor the true meaning of Christmas.

Smallbone emphasized, “This is singing about baby Jesus, and this is singing about the redemption of humanity, and this is singing about BC to AD.”

He stated, “This year, more than ever, I feel like we desperately just need to kind of keep the main thing the main thing, and these great hallmarks of humanity that are love, and joy, and peace, patience, kindness, goodness — let's put them back in the driver's seat this Christmas.”

Smallbone announced that For King & Country will take a year off from touring to write, record, and work on their next feature film, set to begin production next fall.