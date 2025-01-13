Global Christian Relief Launches Annual Persecution Report, Revealing the Top Five Aggressors

The Global Christian Relief Red List Report 2025. | Screenshot: GCR Red List Report

Global Christian Relief (GCR) has released its first persecution report, titled "The 2025 GCR Red List," Baptist Press reported. The organization was established in 2013 after Open Doors USA separated from Open Doors International.

The report, published on January 7, announces the five countries identified as the top aggressors in each category—killings, building attacks, arrests, displacements, and abductions & assaults from 2022 to 2024—using a first-ever quantifiable and verifiable index.

Nigeria remains the deadliest country for Christians, with the Red List reporting 9,814 deaths during the period due to attacks by Boko Haram, militant Fulani herdsmen, and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP). Nigeria also ranked highest in abductions and assaults, totaling 9,311 incidents.

Following Nigeria in killings of Christians are the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with 390, Mozambique with 262, Ethiopia with 181, and Russia with 164. In Russia, there were 164 recorded Christian fatalities, mostly occurring in the Muslim-majority region of Dagestan.

India recorded the highest number of attacks on Christian property, with 4,949 incidents primarily affecting Christian homes in Manipur state, alongside attacks on businesses and places of worship. Mozambique comes in second with 1,607 incidents, followed by Myanmar with 1,490, Ukraine with 1,270, and Ethiopia with 488.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported the highest number of attacks on churches globally, with 1,260 out of 1,270 incidents involving churches, the majority of which were damaged by Russian artillery.

China led in arrests, with 1,559 arrests primarily occurring in unregistered churches over the past two years. After China in arrests, Eritrea had 475, Nicaragua 226, Russia 224, and North Korea 208. The report explained, “With the world’s most advanced surveillance and citizen control systems, it is unsurprising that Communist China tops the list for Christian arrests and sentences since 2022.”

Screenshot: GCR Red List Report

Azerbaijan saw the highest number of displacements, with 120,001 Christians forced from their homes, with the entire Christian population of Nagorno-Karabakh forced to flee in September 2023 following an Azerbaijani military offensive.

In India, intense pressure on Christians escalated into ethnic conflict in Manipur in May 2023, displacing over 60,000 people and forcing many to live in camps throughout the region. This was followed by Mozambique with 16,000 displacements, the DRC with 15,703, and Myanmar with 1,500.

In abductions and assaults, Mexico follows Nigeria with 138 incidents, followed by Haiti with 101, Cameroon with 83, and Ethiopia with 78. The report analyzed, “In Nigeria, the high volume of abductions reflects a deliberate effort to extract funds from Christian communities to support groups like Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and Al-Qaeda affiliates.”

In Mexico, 138 Christians, mainly pastors and church leaders opposing corruption and the drug trade, have disappeared from lawless areas. Organized crime fuels Christian abductions in Haiti, while in Cameroon, church meetings are often targeted.

Brian Orme, GCR's acting chief executive, emphasized that the list highlights the gravest threats faced by Christians over the past two years and helps the agency direct aid where it is most needed.

“Despite the intense challenges in places like Nigeria, China, and India, we continue to see remarkable resilience in these communities. Even in the darkest circumstances, the Church not only survives but grows stronger. Millions are choosing to follow Jesus despite knowing the risks they face,” he said in a press release.

The list is compiled from the Violent Incidents Database launched in January 2024, alongside additional data collected from members of the International Institute for Religious Freedom.