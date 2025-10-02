One Every Three Days Released: Millions Gaining Access to Scripture as Bible Translation Accelerates

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Aaron Burden

The global effort to make the Bible accessible in every language is gaining extraordinary momentum, with new data showing significant strides in translation work.

Released on the United Nations’ International Translation Day, September 30, the latest statistics from Wycliffe Bible Translators demonstrate how the lack of Scripture in people's native languages — is being quickly overcome.

In the past year alone, 118 new Bible and New Testament translations have been completed — averaging about one every three days. Of these translations, 23 are full Bibles and 95 are New Testaments, marking the highest number ever recorded in a single year.

A year earlier, 985 languages were identified as suitable for translation, yet no part of the Bible had been started in them. That number has now dropped sharply by 44%, leaving 550 languages without Scripture. In 2021, there were 1,892 such languages.

“For centuries, billions of people have lived without a single verse of the Bible in their language,” stated James Poole, the executive director of Wycliffe Bible Translators. “The absence of God’s word in people’s own language is one of the greatest barriers to the good news reaching all people. But that story is changing.”

He added, “In recent years, we have seen an extraordinary surge in Bible translation. Progress is happening at a pace and scale not witnessed before, and whole communities are beginning to receive the Scriptures far sooner than we could once have imagined. This is a remarkable moment in world mission. God is at work, and we have the privilege of being part of it.”

This year’s advancements mean that, for the first time, 197 million people now have access to the entire Bible in their heart language — a number comparable to the population of Brazil. An additional 54 million people have gained access to the New Testament.

Translation programs have begun in 461 new languages, averaging about one new program every 19 hours given the rapid pace of work.

Wycliffe reports that Scripture portions have been published for the first time in 174 languages, allowing entire communities to encounter God’s word in their own language for the first time.

In Papua New Guinea, the Nobonob people celebrated the launch of their complete Bible in June, decades after initially receiving the New Testament in 1990.

The people of Label in Papua New Guinea once faced the threat of language extinction, but a dedicated group of believers prioritized translating Scripture into their language. Two decades later, not only is the language flourishing in written form, but the community also now has the New Testament in Label.

In Uganda, translation initiatives have played a vital role in education and literacy efforts. Through the “Let’s Read Together” program, members of the community learned to read using Scripture in their mother tongue. As a result, communities have reported improvements in behavior, hygiene, and school performance, alongside a deeper engagement with faith.

Although progress has been swift, Wycliffe emphasizes that around 20% of the global population—roughly 1.5 billion people—still lack access to the Bible in their native language. The organization urges continued support until every language is finally reached.