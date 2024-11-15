NFL Kicker's Winning Moment: “My Primary Purpose is to Spread the Love of Jesus”

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates. | Youtube/ NFL on NBC

Detroit kicker Jake Bates stated that his purpose as an athlete is to “spread the love of Jesus” after making a game-winning 52-yard field goal that led to his team's victory on Sunday Night Football.

Following the Lions’ last-minute 26-23 win over the Houston Texans, Bates (25) participated in an interview with NBC where he reflected on his journey from believing he was “out of football” to scoring the decisive kick on national television.

“I think it just shows how good the Lord is,” Bates responded when asked about his remarkable transition, expressing gratitude and praising God as “so faithful,” and adding, “I hope people can see Jesus through my story.”

He reiterated that his goal is “not to make or miss or be a good kicker or a bad kicker, but to spread the love of Jesus,” adding, “So… hopefully, I'm able to do that on the stage I'm given.”

This was not the first occasion Bates has given thanks to God for his athletic achievements. After the Lions’ victory against the Minnesota Vikings three weeks prior, he told reporters, “I place so much faith in the Lord that He's going to provide.” The former University of Arkansas kicker credited his success to the Lord, stating that He has provided “so many things beyond what I ever expected.”

Bates emphasized the importance of understanding his identity to God, saying, “Knowing who I am and knowing who God says I am … rather than … what the world says I am,” helps him stay calm in high-pressure situations on the field. He added that reciting his favorite Bible verse, Hebrews 12:1, also aids in maintaining his composure.

Reflecting on his journey, Bates noted, “Eighteen months ago, I thought I was done with football,” and mentioned that at that time, “the dream was dead.” However, he expressed that his return to professional football demonstrates “how good the Lord's been in my life.”

Bates noted that while he was briefly working as a brick salesman, he continued “doing training” in hopes of moving forward. “The Lord had something else in store,” he remarked, emphasizing his faith in a higher plan.