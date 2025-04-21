Pope Francis Passes Away at 88, Vatican Announces

Wikimedia Commons/Aleteia Image Department/ Marko Vombergar

Pope Francis has died aged 88, the Vatican says.

At 9:45 AM on Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, from the Casa Santa Marta.

He expressed his sorrow with the following words: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

According to the Vatican News, The Pope had been admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on February 14, 2025, after suffering from bronchitis for several days.

His clinical condition gradually deteriorated, leading to a diagnosis of bilateral pneumonia on February 18. After spending 38 days in the hospital, Pope Francis returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

In 1957, a young Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in Argentina to remove a portion of his lung that had been affected by a severe respiratory infection. As he aged, Pope Francis experienced recurring respiratory issues, including a cancellation of a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation.

Typically, the ascertainment of death occurs in the chapel rather than the room where the individual passed away, and the body is promptly placed in a coffin.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, the late Pope Francis had requested that the funeral rites be simplified to focus on expressing the faith of the Church in the Risen Body of Christ.

“The renewed rite,” Archbishop Ravelli stated, “seeks to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world.”