Shooting at Wisconsin Christian School Leaves 3 Dead, 6 Injured

Chief Shon F. Barnes of the Madison Police Department speaks to the media after a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Dec. 16, 2024. | Screenshot/ Youtube/ Assoicated Press

At least three people are dead, including the suspected 15-year-old girl shooter, following a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin on Monday.

The shooting suspect shot and killed at least two people — a teacher and a student — and wounded at least six others. Two of the injured students are in critical, life-threatening condition, while four others have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter at the private Christian school located at 4901 E. Buckeye Road at 10:57 a.m. local time.

According to Police Chief Shon Barnes, Upon arrival, police discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooter, a student at the school who is now deceased, had a handgun recovered at the scene, no officers discharged their weapons, and it is believed that the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Barnes added.

Barnes mentioned that investigators are working diligently to uncover the motive behind the shooting but did not provide additional information at this time.

He emphasized the profound impact of the tragedy, saying, “Every child, every person in that building is a victim and will be a victim forever. … We need to figure out and try to piece together what exactly happened.”

Founded in 1978, Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS) serves 390 students from kindergarten through 12th grade “in a Christ-focused context,” according to the school's website.

In a Facebook post shortly after 12:30 p.m., ALCS requested prayers: “Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family.”

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., shared his condolences on X, post stating, “My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation.”