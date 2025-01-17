Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, Jon Voight Selected as Hollywood Special Ambassadors

(From Left) Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight. | Photo Credit: Sylvester Stallone Fan Page, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight on Facebook

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is appointing actors Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight as "special ambassadors" to Hollywood.

In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the movie stars “will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK — BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

He added, “These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

Stallone, 78, Gibson, 69, and Voight, 86, have all been vocal supporters of Trump since his first presidential campaign in 2016. Stallone introduced Trump at a Mar-a-Lago gala in November, praising him as the “second George Washington.”

Ahead of the 2024 election, Gibson has been one of Trump's most high-profile supporters, While Voight has expressed deep admiration for Trump, labeling him the “greatest president” since Abraham Lincoln.

Just days before Trump's announcement, Gibson appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, where he discussed his faith, the challenges of producing Christian-oriented films in Hollywood, and his criticisms of Darwinian evolution.

Gibson, a two-time Academy Award winner often referred to as the "most powerful Christian in Hollywood," has faced backlash over alleged antisemitic remarks following the release of "Passion of the Christ," which became the highest-grossing R-rated film in U.S. history, grossing $370.8 million against a $30 million budget.

Stallone, who was raised Catholic, has recently been more open about his faith, mentioning in a 2006 interview that the character Rocky Balboa was “built on the idea that he was chosen to do something,” referencing an image of Christ from the first "Rocky" film.

Earlier this year, veteran actor Jon Voight, known for his role in "Reagan," told The Christian Post that while he grew up in a Catholic home, he “got a little bit away from it and made some very bad mistakes.” He added, “And then I got a wake-up call: I know that God is real, and I know that our whole lives are only meaningful in relation to God.”

Voight expressed gratitude for this understanding, stating, “I’m very fortunate to have had that understanding in my life … I’ve had an extended career because of it.”

Though the exact role of "special ambassador to Hollywood" remains unclear, traditionally, U.S. ambassadors act as the president's highest-ranking representatives to foreign countries or international organizations.