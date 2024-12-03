‘The Chosen: Last Supper’ Hits Theaters Before Easter

‘The Chosen: Last Supper’ | Screenshot / Youtube/ The Chosen: Last Supper Teaser

The famous faith-based series “The Chosen” is once again signaling a box office hit with its theatrical launch for season five, subtitled “The Chosen: Last Supper.”

This new season, which follows the lives of Jesus and his disciples, is set to debut in theaters on March 27, 2025, just weeks before Easter.

The logline for “The Chosen: Last Supper” hints at a season filled with tension and drama: “The table is set. The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But — instead of confronting Rome — he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country's religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus' last.”

Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus in the series, recently expressed his conviction that the upcoming season will be the “most intense, most spiritual season” to date. Speaking with The Christian Post last month at the red carpet event for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,”

Roumie remarked, “The rubber hits the road at this point. We're in the final days of Jesus's ministry and earthly life.” He added, “I think it's our best season yet, and people will see a range of emotions and actions from Jesus that they've never seen anywhere else, really, for that matter. So it's really exciting.”

The fifth season will adopt a theatrical release model, comprising eight episodes divided into three parts over four weeks in the U.S. and Canada. Part one, featuring episodes 1 and 2, will premiere in theaters on March 27. Part two, covering episodes 3 through 5, will follow on April 3, with the final installment, Part three (episodes 6 through 8), arriving on April 17.

The international rollout, distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, will commence on April 10, reaching audiences in over 40 territories, including Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and India. For fans unable to attend the theatrical run, the fifth season will be available for streaming later in 2025.

Dallas Jenkins, the series creator and executive producer, along with his newly formed 5&2 Studios, is developing “The Chosen Adventures,” an animated series that reimagines the story of Jesus for younger audiences.

Additionally, another series titled “The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls” is a six-episode adventure series set to begin filming this fall. Jenkins is also planning a three-season series centered on the life of Moses, which is set to become his next flagship project.

Looking ahead, Jenkins indicated that season six of “The Chosen” will dramatize the Crucifixion, while season seven will focus on the Resurrection, with both seasons slated for theatrical release featuring extended episodes.