Trump Appoints Outspoken Christian Mark Burnett as Special Envoy to the UK

(From the left) Former television producer Mark Burnett stands alongside President-elect Donald Trump. | Screenshot: The Mark Thompson Show Via YouTube

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Mark Burnett, a famous Christian and the former producer of his hit show “The Apprentice,” as special envoy to the United Kingdom.

Burnett, who was born in London and emigrated to the United States in 1982, served as chairman of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios (MGM) from 2018 to 2002 and has won 13 Emmy Awards. In addition to producing 10 seasons of “The Apprentice,” Burnett is known for hit shows such as “Survivor,” “Shark Tank,” and “The Voice.”

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump expressed his appreciation, stating, “It is my great honor to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom.”

Trump noted that Burnett brings “a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role,” and emphasized that Burnett’s role will involve enhancing diplomatic relations, focusing on mutual interests such as trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges.

Burnett welcomed his appointment, expressing in a statement, “I am truly honored to serve The United States of America and President Trump as his Special Envoy to the United Kingdom.”

Alongside his wife, Roma Downey—well-known for her role in “Touched by an Angel”—Burnett has been open about their Christian faith.

The couple has produced several Christian productions, including the 10-hour miniseries “The Bible” on the History Channel, which premiered in 2013 and garnered 100 million viewers. They also created the follow-up miniseries “A.D.” in 2015, based on the book of Acts, along with the 2014 film “Son of God,” which exceeded box office expectations by earning $67 million worldwide.

Burnett and Downey also launched the Cradle Christianity Fund in 2015, helping rescue Christians and other persecuted individuals displaced by ISIS in the Middle East and to find safe places to practice their faith.