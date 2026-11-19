Yahaya Sharif-Aminu | Screenshot: YouTube / QEDNG

The Trump administration has publicly urged Nigeria to free a Muslim singer who has remained behind bars for years following his prosecution on blasphemy charges.

The appeal came during a Thursday hearing of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Africa Subcommittee titled “One Year Later: Assessing Nigeria's Efforts to Protect Christians and Secure the Middle Belt.”

The hearing followed roughly a year after President Donald Trump announced Nigeria’s designation as a country of particular concern (CPC) in an Oct. 31, 2025, post on Truth Social. The designation applies to countries that commit or tolerate severe violations of religious freedom.

Testifying before the subcommittee, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Riley Barnes revealed that the State Department is “actively pressing the government of Nigeria” to secure the release of Sufi singer Yahaya Sharif-Aminu.

ADF International, which is advocating on the singer’s behalf, described Barnes’ remarks in a Friday statement as “the first time the Trump administration has publicly called for the release of Yahaya Sharif-Aminu.”

Sharif-Aminu’s case dates to March 2020, when a mob set fire to his family home in response to lyrics he had distributed through WhatsApp. Later that year, he received a death sentence over audio messages considered insulting to the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

According to ADF International, a Sharia court in Kano State convicted the singer following an expedited trial in which he lacked adequate legal representation. His conviction was overturned in 2021 on procedural grounds, but he was ordered to stand trial again on the same charges.

In 2022, Sharif-Aminu appealed to Nigeria’s Supreme Court, contesting the constitutionality of Kano State’s blasphemy legislation. After prolonged delays, the court was expected to consider his case earlier this year, but the scheduled hearing was unexpectedly canceled without a new date being set.

“State level officials continue to prosecute individuals for alleged blasphemy or perceived insults to Islam, including peaceful speech, which stands in clear violation of Nigeria's obligation to safeguard expression and religious freedom,” Barnes said.

“We are pressing the government of Nigeria to repeal blasphemy laws or at a … minimum to move to non-enforcement,” he emphasized, adding that “the president's designation has resulted in Nigeria taking these issues more seriously.”

Among the steps taken by Nigerian authorities, Barnes noted that the government has “reported leadership changes, strategically deployed military forces and increased arrests and prosecutions.”

“We're pressing Nigeria to eliminate the conditions that resulted in the CPC designation,” Barnes said, noting that the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor has “obligated $9 million to facilitate early warning and response programs, to support legal defense of those accused of … blasphemy and to document religious freedom abuses in the Middle Belt to promote accountability for perpetrators.”