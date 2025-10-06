Virginia Governor Directs State Officials to Block Males from Competing in Girls’ Athletics

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Governor of Virginia

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has directed the state’s health board to establish regulations that prohibit males who identify as female from participating in athletic events and using facilities designated for women.

Youngkin issued Executive Directive 14, titled “Directing the Promulgation of Regulations to Secure the Health, Safety, Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Virginians in Sex Separated Spaces.”

The directive mandates the Virginia Board of Health to implement rules that, among other things, “Prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia” and “Prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in a state of undress.”

“The health and safety of women and girls in sex separated spaces and participating in athletic competitions is in serious jeopardy due to irresponsible policies, including those that allow known sex offenders to hunt little girls in public locker rooms,” said Youngkin.

“It is an embarrassment and a tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law and of the health, safety, privacy, dignity, and respect of Virginians. This must stop.”

The directive references an ongoing legal dispute between the Trump administration and five Virginia school districts—Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William—that have refused to amend their policies allowing male athletes to compete in girls’ sports, despite the U.S. Department of Education labeling such policies as discriminatory.

It also listed complaints filed against Virginia schools, including a Sept. 2 report that a male was observed watching females change in the girls’ locker room of a Fairfax County public school.

Soon, Virginians will decide who will succeed Youngkin as governor, as the state prohibits serving consecutive terms.

The race has narrowed to current Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

Earle-Sears’ campaign has frequently aired ads accusing Spanberger of holding radical pro-trans views and supporting policies such as allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports and forcing girls to share locker rooms with men who identify as female.

Meanwhile, Spanberger’s campaign has mainly aimed to portray Earle-Sears as right-wing on economic issues and overly supportive of the Trump administration and its policies.

The two candidates are scheduled to debate next Thursday.