World Council of Churches Backs Armenian Apostolic Church, Warns of Government “Undue Influence”

Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians

The World Council of Churches has voiced support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its prolonged confrontation with Armenia’s government, while raising concern about “undue influence” over the church’s internal affairs.

In a joint statement, WCC central committee moderator Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm and general secretary Jerry Pillay affirmed the church’s place in Armenian life. “WCC, as a global fellowship of churches, affirms the vital role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in the spiritual, cultural and historical life of the Armenian people and in the wider Christian family.

“As WCC, we express our concern about undue interference in inner church matters. We uphold the Armenian Church and its people in prayer and support during this time.”

Tensions intensified in late May 2025 after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his allies accused Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, of breaking his celibacy vow and began referring to him publicly by his birth name, The Armenian Report said. Pashinyan later demanded the Catholicos’ resignation, while replacing him became part of the ruling Civil Contract party’s election platform.

Supporters of the church say between one-third and half of its bishops have been arrested during the dispute, while Karekin II has been prevented from leaving Armenia. Critics have compared Pashinyan’s actions to those of a Soviet-era authoritarian leader.

Pashinyan, however, has said his actions are intended to protect the AAC from “anti-Christian” and “anti-state” forces. Senior church figures have been accused of backing efforts to violently remove Armenia’s democratically elected government and supporting calls to assassinate government officials.

Among the most prominent cases was Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan, who received a two-year prison sentence in September 2025 for allegedly promoting the overthrow of the government through undemocratic means.

Prosecutors cited several statements by Ajapahyan that they said appeared to advocate a coup as justification for his imprisonment.

The latest development came Aug. 7, when Karekin II appeared in court with six senior clergy members over allegations that they ignored an order to reinstate Bishop Gevorg Saroyan, now known by his secular name, Arman Saroyan, after Karekin removed him from office and later defrocked him.

The clerics reportedly could face up to two years in prison if convicted. The hearing in Vagharshapat, where the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin is located, ended shortly after opening when Judge Hakob Manukyan recused himself, according to The Armenian Report.

Addressing the wider conflict in a statement cited by Azatutyun, Karekin II said: “We regret to note that our Holy Church and its clergy are being persecuted by the authorities, with illegal and fabricated criminal cases leading to detention and restrictions on the freedom of several of our clergy, national benefactors, and other individuals devoted to the church.”