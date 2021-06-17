In a landslide vote to discuss writing a document to prevent U.S. President Joe Biden from receiving Holy Communion, American bishops came together to decide that there is a need for an in-depth conversation about the "devout Catholic" president's radical views on abortion, same-sex marriage, and LGBT rights.

Over 85% of American bishops on Wednesday voted yes, agreeing there has to be a discussion on how to preach the Catholic Church's teachings about the Holy Communion and considered delivering a statement on "the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church."

According to Yahoo! News, the next three days will see the bishops discussing "in detail" whether Catholic political figures such as President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, deserve to receive Holy Communion despite being "stained with a serious sin," as these politicians have strong radical views on abortion and LGBT issues, topics that are considered the "worst offenses against God."

CBN News reported that the Vatican had already warned against denying President Biden, the country's second Catholic president, Holy Communion over his radical views on abortion. But according to Maxwell School Syracuse University professor Margaret Susan Thompson, there has been "a tension between bishops that...has always existed in the USCCB, It's just a question of what is predominant."

The Vatican's Cardinal Luis Ladaria wrote in a letter in May that politicians' radical views on abortion and LGBT issues and their right to Holy Communion may become a "source of discord" among religious and pro-abortion groups. Pro-life advocates are gearing up to support the U.S. bishops in denying the president from taking Holy Communion.

"Denying communion is a bit like shunning, with a distinctive Catholic wallop," Celia Viggo Wexler wrote for NBC News. "Not only are Catholics shamed before their fellow worshippers; they are also denied access to the divine."

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, argued that denying the U.S. President Holy Communion is an "important issue for Christians" because "supporting abortion is incapable with faithful practice of Christianity" and is a "non-negotiable issue with the church."

Wexler believes that the Catholic Church is also flexing their power. She argued, "By naming themselves the leaders of a mini-Inquisition that can shame and shun any Catholic who fails to toe the line, the bishops believe they can restore their authority in the church."

"To deny a practicing Catholic communion is a serious weapon, which makes the bishops even stronger soldiers in the culture wars," Wexler observed. This may be the first time Catholic leaders are exerting such power.

According to the National Catholic Reporter, the late Pope John Paul II gave communion in 2001 to the former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, a pro-choice Anglican, and the Mayor of Rome, Francesco Rutelli, a Catholic who campaigned for liberalized abortion laws. Pelosi also received communion during a papal Mass when Pope Benedict XVI visited the U.S. in 2008.