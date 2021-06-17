Carrie Underwood's livestreamed performance on Easter Sunday will be available on DVD. This will give fans who weren't able to watch the livestream, or simply want a rerun, a chance to watch it.

In an Instagram post, Underwood revealed that the DVD will be released on July 23, Pop Culture reported.

Coinciding with the date of the release, a TV special featuring performances from the show will be rebroadcast by several television networks, including PBS, DIRECTV, DISH TV, Circle TV and TBN. It will also be aired in Canada on Vision TV, The Miracle Channel, CTS (Crossroads) and Hope TV. In addition, it will be shown on GAITHERTV (Roku/Apple/Amazon), as well as on Gaither TV YouTube Channel for a limited time.

Titled "My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman," the DVD's international release will be handled by Capitol Records Nashville and Gaither Music Group. It will be distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group/Universal.

The virtual concert was organized for the benefit of Save the Children, raising more than $112,000 in donations. The event was livestreamed through the singer's Facebook page on April 4.

In her Easter Sunday performance, Underwood was joined by other prominent musicians such as CeCe Winans, Bear Rinehart, Buddy Greene and Mac McAnally.

"This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way. It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family," she said.

"My Savior" album was released in March, topping a number of charts such as the all-genre Billboard 200, Billboard Top Country Albums and Billboard's Top Christian Albums.

The DVD will feature 13 songs including "Jesus Loves Me" (instrumental), "Because He Lives," "Blessed Assurance," "Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus," "Just As I Am," "O How I Love Jesus," "Softly And Tenderly," "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" (feat. CeCe Winans), "I Surrender All," "Victory In Jesus," "How Great Thou Art," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Amazing Grace/Something In The Water."

In May, Underwood announced her Las Vegas residency called REFLECTION at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. She will be performing several shows beginning Dec.1. For each ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In an interview with TODAY, the singer explained the meaning behind her residency's name.

"It's called 'Reflection' because I've been blessed to be a part of an incredible musical journey and lots of incredible moments onstage and we kind of just want to bring all the best of the best to Vegas and have some fun," she stated.

She also revealed that she will be bringing her family with her in Las Vegas.

Pre-orders of the DVD are available at Amazon, Walmart, Target and other retailers or visit My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman.