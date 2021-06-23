The Vatican reportedly issued a rebuke against Italy's proposed law that criminalizes speech promoting Biblical marriage.

According to The Christian Post, the Vatican made an "unprecendented" move by sending a diplomatic protest in a the form of a letter given on Thursday to the Italian Parliament for drafting a legislation that would threaten the Vatican's "freedom of organisation" and "freedom of thought."

The Vatican's letter was called a "note verbale" and delivered to the Italian ambassador by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher. The letter pointed out that Catholic schools are not exempted to a national celebration against homophobia and transphobia every May 17 that the Holy See objected on.

France 24 reported that the Vatican "argued" through the letter that the bill violates the bilateral treaty between Rome and the Royal Pontiff called the "Concordat" since it limits Catholic belief and expression. In an interview with France 24, Vatican Spokesman Matteo Bruni was "informally delivered." France 24 cited the Corriere dela Sera newspaper as reporting that the letter's delivery is "unprecedented."

"It is an unprecedented act in the history of relations between the two states--or at least, there are no public precedents," the Corriere della Sera said in its report on the matter.

France 24 pointed out that the Vatican "stayed relatively quiet when parliament passed legislation on gay unions in 2016, after years of controversy on the issue." It remained relatively quiet even when the Zan law was passed in November in the lower house of the parliament although it was criticized by Italian bishops. The Italian Bishops Conference pointed out that there was no need for the Zan law since there is enough laws against hate crimes and homophobia.

The Christian Post cited the sponsor of the law, Alessandro Zan, criticizing the Vatican for stating it restricts religious liberty.

"The text does not restrict in any way freedom of expression or religious freedom. And it respects the autonomy of all schools. There can be no foreign interference in the prerogatives of a sovereign parliament," Zan said in Twitter.

Besides Zan, the Union of Atheists and Agnostic Rationalists Secretary Roberto Grendene stressed the Italian government's sovereignity from "pressure" such as the Vatican on the law during an interview with The Associated Press. They said the letter showed that the Vatican is "meddling" with the law.

"The government has the political and moral obligation to not only just resist pressure but to unilaterally denounce this unprecedented interference in state affairs," Grendene said in a statement.

The Union of Atheists and Agnostic Rationalists said the Vatican "violated the independence and the sovereignty of the Republic" and called on the government to improve the law so that it truly has, at its heart, the fight against homophobia and transphobia."

The Associated Press said Gay Party for LGBT+ Rights spokesman Fabrizio Marrazo disclosing that they are worried with "Vatican's meddling in the law against homophobia" and said their Gay Pride Parades that will be held on Saturday in Rome and Milan as a means to "defend the laicity of the state."

Pope Francis, who is known for his warm welcome of LGBTQ+ members, has nonetheless stood against same-sex marriages when he signed the Congregation For The Doctrine Of Faith document last March. The said document strengthens the Catholic Church's stand that it can not bless same sex unions since God "does not bless sin" and God has instituted in the beginning of creation that marriage is between a man and a woman.