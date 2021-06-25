Suzette Caldwell, the wife of a former minister who was indicted for his participation in an investment fraud, expressed deep sadness as her husband started his jail term.

Kirbyjon Caldwell, former senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Texas, was charged for conspiring to commit wire fraud in an investment scheme. But he claimed that he and his lawyer were unaware that they were committing fraud and repaid all the victims prior to indictment. Despite the restitution, the judge still sentenced him with six years of imprisonment, The Christian Post reported.

Though saddened, Suzette, the church's associate pastor, encouraged the congregants to move forward.

"I want to encourage you, church family, to cry. I cried a river yesterday [June 22], and as you can see, I'm still crying. But we have to go forward. I want to encourage you to cry and shed the tears. Some of you are feeling sadness, I'm sure. Some of you are disappointed. Some of you are angry and your feelings matter," she said.

She also stated that she may not be the former pastor Kirbyjon and will never try to be him but vowed to commit her life to serve the church and the community.

In a farewell video to the church members, Kirbyjon clarified that he and his lawyer were not aware of committing fraud at that time.

"Over three years or so ago, I was indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. ... Wire fraud is very inclusive [of a wide range of activities], obviously. I did not know I was committing wire fraud, neither did my attorney at the time, and that's the way it goes," he shared.

He was also hoping to be released earlier than scheduled.

"God will surely be with you. God has been doing a great job through Pastor Suzette and the leadership team. You can fully expect that to continue. I'll be praying for you. You continue to pray for me. God's not through with you, or me, or Windsor Village yet. This may sound strange, but the best is still yet to come," he further said.

Along with Caldwell, Gregory Alan Smith, a former church leader and investment adviser from Louisiana, was also charged. Caldwell and Smith sold $3.5 million worth of bonds to 29 investors from 2013 to 2014. The bonds were issued by China in 1949 and have no value.

After the former pastor was sentenced in January, the church released a statement, conveying that he had already made full restitution to all his victims even before his indictment and sentencing. Many of the victims were even paid "over and above the amount" they invested.

The court also fined him with $125,000.

He is currently detained at Beaumont Federal Correctional Complex, a low security prison in Eastern Texas where inmates are "free to come and go."

Kirbyjon Caldwell had served as spiritual adviser to former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.