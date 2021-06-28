The House Intelligence Committee revealed on Sunday that China's Communist Party has already set its deep influence across the various areas of corporate America.

Breitbart said House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, a California Republican Representative, announced in Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo" that an investigation is being undertaken on China's "malign influence" in America's corporate life. Nunes said that China's influence has been integrated not only in the manufacturing, technology, and pharmaceutical industries but also in sports, finance, media, entertainment and agriculture.

Nunes, who was one of those interviewed in the program, explained the upcoming investigation is the second part of following their investigation on the COVID-19. He said the risk of U.S. corporations working with China is that "it could put" the country "in national security danger."

"How much money is going from U.S. pension funds--teachers' pension funds--that are being invested into Chinese companies that are using that access to gain and get a hold of United States technology for example?" Nunes told Bartiromo during the program.

In the interview, Nunes said that China's influence through their business tie-ups with various American businesses affects American values. He revealed that the investigation is the first of its kind and would be most helpful to Americans especially with the aspect of the Democrats' non-participation in what the Republicans have been investigating with for a decade now in line with the movement of the Chinese Communist Party in the United States.

"The Congress has never looked down at the U.S. entity level. I think this is really an important investigation...and particularly illuminating for the American people," he added.

"The challenge here is we have to ask ourselves, 'Why are the Democrats not participating in this? You know we've been running this China investigation essentially for a decade and they continue to ignore it," he stressed.

In addition, Breitbart said that the House Intelligence Committee's preliminary investigation has discovered that the CCP influences businesses' operation, strategic directions, and investment strategies by giving direction and guidance to U.S. businesses on it with the main intent of benefiting China in the long run. Part of this influence is shaping public opinion and events that pose a threat not only to the United States' national security, but also economic security.

Breitbart disclosed that they were able to get a copy of the background paper on the House Intelligence Committee's preliminary investigation on the matter. The paper showed that the CCP is "advancing China's goals" among U.S. businesses.

"It found China is using investment in American financial services to achieve their goals as well, particularly using American investment managers and banks to gain opportunities for strategic investments in U.S. startups, innovative technologies, biosciences, and manufacturing," Breitbart highlighted.

"China is also using their influence on U.S. businesses to shape perceptions of China and to influence U.S. government decisions at the local, state, and federal executive and legislative levels to benefit Beijing," the media outlet added.

The investigation's preliminary findings actually echo earlier reports that exposed China's advancing of its political agenda of becoming the "next world power" through economic coercion. This excludes the Chinese Communist Party extending its "tentacles on academic publications" and using social justice and wokeness as a "geopolitical tool" to "manipulate Americans."

In February, China-friendly President Joe Biden called on European leaders on the "stiff competition" with China and the need to protect intellectual property rights.

"We have to push back against the Chinese government's economic abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system. Competition with China is going to be stiff. That's what I expect, and that's what I welcome," Biden said.