The Wi Spa in Los Angeles came under fire when a video went viral on Twitter, showing a client confronting the spa staff over a naked biological man in the women's section. An unnamed woman was upset that the Los Angeles spa allowed the male who identifiies as a transgender female to use the section of the facility specifically for females.

"I just want to be clear with you-it's okay for a man to go into the women's section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls [who are] under age?" the woman demanded of the staff, as reported by Faithwire. "Your spa, Wi Spa, condoned that. Is that what you're saying?"

The video showed a Wi Spa employee wearing a mask and responding, but her response was unintelligible, making the patron even more irate. She asked, "So he can stay there? He could stay there?"

The Wi Spa staff then responded and said the words "sexual orientation." The angry woman then responded, "What sexual orientation? I see a [genital]. It lets me know he's a man. He's a man...He is not a female, sweetie."

Another female patron of the spa was seen in the video telling another Wi Spa employee that she was not returning to the spa after the incident. The woman recording the video then encouraged that customer to get her money back.

A white man then came up to the woman who was recording the video to say that the naked biological male in the women's section was transgender. The angry client said that "a woman who knows how to stand up and speak up for my rights," saying that the event was "traumatizing" for her and other female patrons of the spa, especially minors.

"For me and for a lot of other women, they do not feel comfortable," the upset customer explained. "And it's not okay."

On President Joe Biden's first day in office back in January, he signed an Executive Order that prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. In February, the House passed the Equality Act that would prohibit discrimination against people based on sexual orientation and gender identity. These are the laws that the Wi Spa is allegedly upholding.

According to Not the Bee, however, such laws will provide biological men who identify as women with "unlimited access to women's spaces." If such laws are implemented, "there will be no public spaces where women can expect to be protected from this type of harassment, and as you can easily imagine, much much worse."

The report argues that instead of conserving women's rights, these laws do the exact opposite, in which women will no longer have the protection of the law against harassment. This will be the case in women's public bathrooms, women's prisons, women's shelters, and more. Because of these laws, there will be more lawsuits from women questioning why biological males can compete in women's sports and why biological males are being transferred to women's prisons.