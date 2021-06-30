Casting Crowns is requesting prayers for Andy Williams, the Christian band's former drummer.

The band posted a screenshot of the plea for prayers on Facebook.

"This morning Andy Williams, our beloved drummer, was struck by a vehicle while on his motorcycle on his way to church. He was resuscitated at the scene and rushed to Vandy ER. Currently, Andy is on a ventilator with severe trauma to his body and brain. The doctors have performed scans and are continuing to identify the trauma suffered," the group posted.

"He is ALIVE, but his needs are many. The doctors say right now that the best thing that can happen is for him to wake up on his own. So please stop what you're doing and pray for Andy to wake up. Pray for his wife Kelly, his two sons Asher and Aiden, and his sister Mary."

As of writing, the post has already garnered more than 40,000 comments, praying for his recovery.

Williams was Casting Crown's drummer from 2001 to 2009. He was replaced by Brian Scoggin who still performs with the band to this day, alongside other members, including Juan DeVevo, Melodee DeVevo, Megan Garrett, Chris Huffman, Mark Hall, and Josh Mix.

Since 2003, he spent six years with the band touring the United States and in other places around the world such as Africa, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

In an interview with the Henry Herald in 2010, Williams revealed that he accepted a position as a student pastor at Glad Tidings Church (GTC) in Georgia, where he and his wife led the music ministry. When he was still part of the Casting Crowns, he would volunteer in the church when the band was not on tour. He was with the congregation since 2005.

He and his wife formed their own band, Soul Sister Sally.

Citing the challenge of being apart from his family while on tour, the musician decided to settle down.

Larry Hammock, GTC's senior pastor, said that Williams' personality and experience in ministering to the youth made him an appropriate choice for the position.

"Even though he had never been a youth pastor before, I knew his character and ability. Because of what he has done, traveling with Casting Crowns...he has been involved in ministering to youth. If you observe him, he really connects to them. It has a lot to do with that big gregarious attitude he has. He's not a wallflower," Hammock stated at that time.

His wife also shared that Williams' humility and humor allowed him to connect with the youth.

"He doesn't act like a big star... He's youthful, he's funny, he's sometimes weird, but he makes people laugh... He stays consistent. I think that is going to be what gets to children," Kelly said.

Williams believed in accepting people regardless of who they are.

"Be prepared to love people where they are. Sin is what it is, but I am not going to turn away somebody because they are gay, or have tattoos, or they have an alcohol problem? No, you invite them to church, because that is what Jesus did," he declared.

Christians are urged to pray for Williams' full recovery.