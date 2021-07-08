The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has reversed course to grant tax-exempt status to Christians Engaged, a Texas-based nonprofit group that they previously labeled as too political.

The IRS believed that the Garland-based Christian nonprofit delved too much in politics because it advised voters to consult the Bible on issues of the sanctity of life and marriage before choosing their leaders. Led by conservative activist Bunni Pounds, the group had applied for an exception under Section 501(c)(3), a request that the IRS denied.

The IRS' rejection of the Christian nonprofit's request for tax exempt status was met with intense backlash, especially after IRS director Stephen Martin declared, "The Bible teachings are typically affiliated with the Republican Party and candidates" before disqualifying them from the exemption. However, it appears that the IRS has retracted their decision.

According to the Christian Post, the First Liberty Institute, which represented Christians Engaged, announced that the IRS has granted the nonprofit's request for tax-exempt status. First Liberty Institute counsel Lea Patterson said in a statement that the decision is "great news" not only for Christians Engaged but as well as "religious organizations and churches across America."

"We are grateful the IRS changed course to bring its decision into line with the Constitution and its own regulations," Patterson said. Christians Engaged President Bunni Pounds added that she was "incredibly thankful to the IRS for doing the right thing."

"We look forward to continuing our mission of educating more followers of Jesus to pray for our nation and to be civically engaged," Pounds said. "When we stand up, our republic works for all Americans."

In a statement, Texas Rep. Chip Roy also congratulated Christians Engaged and First Liberty for the win.

"I am encouraged by the IRS's decision to reverse course and grant Christians Engaged 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, and I congratulate Bunni Pounds and First Liberty on this hard fought victory for religious freedom," he said.

According to Washington Examiner, the IRS was met with intense backlash after its initial decision to deny the Christian nonprofit tax exempt status. Texas Senator Ted Cruz decried the "Biden IRS" for being "politically weaponized" in their decision to oppress groups that represent the opposition.

Christians Engaged was also backed by several Republican lawmakers, including House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady of Texas and Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, who wrote a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig demanding full disclosure of records of groups who were and were not granted tax-exempt status.

"Sadly following in the footsteps of the Obama IRS, the Biden IRS was likewise politically weaponized when it indefensibly denied tax-exempt status to the Texas nonprofit organization Christians Engaged," Sen. Cruz said on Wednesday.

"Thankfully, under public scrutiny, the Biden administration was forced to change course; today's reversal is a victory for our religious freedoms and for Americans of faith across our country."

Sen. Cruz added further that the "initial denial" served as a warning that if Americans refuse to stand up for their "liberties" and hold the Biden administration accountable for its discrimination against those with opposing views, the Biden administration will continue to be "more than willing to use the IRS as a political weapon."