A Catholic priest from the Diocese of La Crosse who became famous for urging congregants to reject pro-abortion politicians was removed from his post last Friday.

In a statement dated July 9, the Diocese of La Crosse has finally released its decision on Fr. James Altman after requests for him to voluntarily step down his post last May was ignored by the priest.

"Bishop William Patrick Callahan and his diocesan representatives have spent over a year, prayerfully and fraternally, working toward a resolution related to ongoing public and ecclesial concerns of the ministry of Fr. James Altman, Pastor of St. James The Less Parish, La Crosse," the statement said.

"The obligation of a bishop is to ensure that all who serve the faithful are able to do so while unifying and building the Body of Christ," the statement stressed.

"Bishop William Patrick Callahan, in accordance with the norms of canon law, has issued a Decree for the removal of Fr. James Altman as pastor of St. James the Less Parish," the statement continued. "The Decree is effective immediately. During this time, Fr. Altman must refrain from exercising the function of pastor."

Last May, the Diocese has privately asked Altman to resign from his post as pastor of St. James The Less Parish as it was customarily done by bishops to save their priests from public shame in the face of cases or complaints against them.

But Altman made it public by announcing it during Mass where he claimed he will even get canon lawyers to prevent him from being removed from his post. Altman also rejected being called "ineffective and divisive" by the Bishop and said he is raising $20,000 to help him fund his needs for the canon lawyers.

The Diocese, following Altman's public announcement for his resignation, released a statement on the matter. The statement revealed Altman was being requested to resign due to a long-standing concern raised against his person by other people that the Bishop have been working on for months to correct "fraternally" and "pastorally" but to no avail.

Altman is said to be uncooperative and even outrightly disobedient to his bishop, which is contrary to his ministry. The vow of obedience to the bishop is one of the three vows a diocesan priest undertakes during his ordination. The reason for this is that a priest's ministry is only delegated to him by the bishop, meaning his very identity comes from the power of the bishop whose authority to administer the diocese comes from the pope.

"Fr. James Altman has recently made public the request from Bishop William Patrick Callahan that he resign his office of pastor of Saint James the Less Parish in the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin, as well as his intent to decline the request," the May statement of the diocese said. "As a result, the Diocese of La Crosse will respond in accordance to the canonical process as needed for the removal of a priest from his office as pastor."

The Catholic News Agency explained that the Decree released by Callahan stipulates the disciplinary measures Altman is subjected to that expounds the Diocese's statement on the priest currently prohibited "from exercising the function of pastor."

As per CNA, Altman can not hold public Masses. His Masses should be done in private--that is, with himself or other members of the clergy or with his parents only, since public preaching is not allowed. He would not be able to, therefore, officiate weddings nor assist for it. He may still conduct baptisms, which includes those for relatives, only after the bishop or the appointed vicar of the diocese has approved it.

Altman is also on "house arrest" in that he is required to reside within the diocese with the condition to report to the Vicar for the Clergy at least once every month. He is also instructed to take a month-long spiritual retreat for "the possibility to spiritually heal and recharge and to address the issues that caused the issuance of this decree."

CNA said the disciplinary measures will be in effect until the "cause" for the restrictions has been removed and it is Altman's "responsibility to work to remove the cause."

Life News added that Altman has garnered national attention in the past year due to videos of him that became viral online. The controversial statements he made in the videos included Democrats being barred from heaven--calling them "godless" and will "go to hell"--due to their pro-abortion stance.

He also called President Joe Biden "demented," members of the clergy "gutless cowards," and the COVID-19 vaccine "experimental" and discouraged parishioners to be "guinea pigs" receiving it.

Altman also defied pandemic restrictions on masking and social distancing along with Vatican pandemic guidelines in the distribution of the Holy Eucharist.