Turning Point USA, an American nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative values on high school, college, and university campuses, held its Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida over the weekend, during which a number of conservative leaders were on hand to give keynote speeches.

Among the prominent conservative leaders present at this year's event were former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senators Ted Cruz and Rick Scott, former presidential son Donald Trump Jr., Judge Jeanine Pirro, Congressman Byron Donalds, and TPUSA founder, Charlie Kirk, who gave an impassioned speech about the fight against leftism.

According to OANN, Kirk explained to his audiences, predominantly college-age listeners, as to how today's left is different from what the older generation -their parents- encountered in earlier years.

"They are living in a yester-year America where the left used to try to find common ground," he said.

"We are at a completely different set of circumstances where you right now realize that they don't wanna have a debate. They don't wanna try to hear the other side, they wanna crush you. They wanna kick you outta the classroom if you have a different opinion. They wanna dox your personal information. They wanna train your classmates to hate you because of your skin color."

Kirk called upon the younger generation to heed the call to fight against leftism, saying, "If we're honest about this, kind of the old 1980s, 1990s way of conservatism, that's not gonna save America. It's gonna take the 18, 19, and 20 year olds that know what the left is up to, that are savvy enough on digital social media, that understand the culture war with the energy and the creativity and the ambition and the willingness to fight against the people that so terribly wish to destroy us."

The Turning Point USA founder referenced the Democratic administration's partnership with Big Tech to further silence conservatives. On July 16, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing that the Biden administration is "in regular touch with social media platforms" to ensure that "social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health." When asked if the White House is satisfied with Facebook having "removed 18 million pieces of COVID misinformation; they've connected more than 2 billion people to reliable information," Psaki said, "Clearly not, because we're talking about additional steps that should be taken."

"The Biden administration has come out and they have said that anyone that is spreading misinformation should be taken off the social media and I say aha! So they'll be removing Dr. Anthony Fauci from social media sometime very soon," Kirk exclaimed. "Dr. Fauci should be in prison for what he did against our country and he should be locked up for a very, very long time."

Kirk also touched upon the chaos brought about by critical race theory in school board meetings, saying, "If you would've asked somebody 15 years ago, school boards, do you think they matter for the future of America or not, they're like wait the thing that kinda like they appropriate how many erasers they give out in class or whatever? Now school boards are the front liners for the take back campaign of America against the radical anti-American left."

"Just because you are a white person, does not mean you are a racist in America. It is immoral to organize people based on things they cannot change. In fact, we should say you know what, I don't care about skin color. I think your skin color is completely and totally irrelevant. In fact if you keep on talking about skin color, you are a racist," Kirk continued to denounce critical race theory.

Lastly, Kirk touched upon sensitive topics such as transgenderism, abortion, church lockdowns, and mask mandates, further rallying for America's freedom and the fight against leftism.

"Let me be very clear. When you want a man to be able to compete in women's sports, we don't want the same thing and we don't have different ways of getting there. When you're okay with one million abortions every single year, we don't want the same thing and we don't have different ways of getting there."

"When you're okay with locking down the church and keeping abortion factories open, we don't want the same thing and we don't have different ways of getting there," Kirk continued. "When you want to put masks on children, which is child abuse, we don't want the same thing and we don't have different ways of getting there."