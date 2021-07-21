An African pastor and his family reportedly received death threats after helping locals escape persecution from Fulani militants.

According to the Christian Headlines, Pastor Gideon Agwom Mutum received an anonymous letter containing threats against him and his family allegedly for "insulting" the Fulani tribe in the media. Mutum, who founded the Nehemiah Camp in Jema'a Local Government Area's Kafachan, found the letter in his car last Monday.

"We will kill you like goats and your family. We know your house, your church and even your family," the letter said.

"Tell Ste[ve]n Kefas we will also hunt him. Your movement is known by us. Tell your people to get ready for us. Inshallah we will come except you go back to tell the world you are sorry for all you...said concerning the Fulanis. We are coming. Nigeria is our land. Southern Kaduna is our land," the rest of the message read.

The writer of the letter also threatened to destroy the school Mutum constructed in Kaduna State's Pasakori Village. Steven Kefas is said to be a journalist from Kaduna who was also a detained activitist in 2019.

As per Christian Solidarity Worldwide, Mutum is a humanitarian who opened the Nehemiah Camp for displaced villagers of the Fulani attacks in October 2016. Mutum is currently a member of the Relief and Intervention Committee of the Southern Kaduna People's Union.

CSW founder President Mervyn Thomas expressed concern for the life of Mutum who serves as their volunteer for Nigeria. Thomas called on the Nigerian government to address the threat on Mutum's life knowing how the Fulani militants work.

"CSW is deeply concerned by the death threat made against Pastor Gideon Agwom Mutum, which comes as the Fulani militia continue to show just how dangerous they are. We call on the Nigerian government to address the threat posed by this militia swiftly and decisively, prioritising the protection of vulnerable individuals and communities, and bringing attackers to justice," Thomas said.

Fulani militants have been attacking the Zangon Kataf communities for almost a week when Mutum received the letter. The assault have already caused the destruction of 215 homes and the death of 33 people along with four churches burned to the ground.

Thomas raised that the attacks are "unacceptable" since the government were not able to intercept them. He called on the international community's attention to assist Nigeria on the attacks.

"It is unacceptable and inexcusable that attacks on Zangon Kataf LGA continued for six consecutive days without interception, indicating a comprehensive failure of both security and governance. The security crisis in Nigeria, and particularly in southern Kaduna, has gone on for so long that stemming it now seems beyond the capabilities of the state and federal authorities," Thomas added.

"It urgently requires concerted efforts by the international community to assist Nigeria in combatting it wherever possible, whilst also holding the government to account for its failure to assist targeted communities," he stressed.