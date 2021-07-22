International evangelist Franklin Graham reportedly lauded a court decision that overturned a law forcing Christians to violate convictions over transgender pronouns.

WND reported that Graham was "thrilled" that a California court ruled against the use of "wrong pronouns" pushed by transgender activists on nursing home staff. In particular, the 2017 California Law "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Long-Term Care Facility Residents' Bill of Rights" that threatens those who do not use the "proper" pronouns to refer to LGBTQ members with imprisonment.

As per WND, Graham called the law a "terrible" legislation that is but "madness," which people should "say no to."

"A win for free speech in California! A Democratic-sponsored law that forced nursing home workers to use the 'preferred' transgender pronouns and names for patients was overturned in appellate court on Friday," Graham said in his social media account.

"Can you believe that under this terrible law, workers who offended could be charged with a misdemeanor and subject to punishment of a $1000 fine or even up to one year in jail? All for using non-preferred pronouns!" He pointed out.

"The judge ruled that this law crossed the line of the government's authority to restrict pure speech-and I'm thankful she did," he stressed. "Anyone who values free speech in our country should pray that judges, legislators, and leaders will have the courage to say no to this madness wherever and whenever it is pushed on us."

On Friday, the California Third District Court of Appeals ruled in a 3-0 vote that the 2017 law violated free speech. The judges highlighted in the ruling their agreement that the "pronoun provision is a content-based restriction on speech."

"The law compels long-term care facility staff to alter the message they would prefer to convey, either by hosting a message as required by the resident or by refraining from using pronouns at all," the judges said.

In the decision, the judges explain that they do recognize the desire of the state to remove discrimination through the use of the LGBTQ pronouns where needed. But such requirement from the government makes it more burdensome on speech.

"However, we conclude the pronoun provision is not narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling government objective because it burdens speech more than is required," the judges stressed.

Graham, who has been very outspoken against the LGBTQ agenda, said in February that the Equality Act is a "very dangerous bill." Graham said the bill is actually a "smokescreen" that forces LGBTQ ideologies on Americans. He urged the public to pray against the legislation because of it's anti-Christian stance. He said the Equality Act will bring in more persecution to Christians.

"Christians will be persecuted for their sincerely held beliefs as never before. The clear teachings of the Bible on the sins of homosexuality and abortion will no doubt be considered 'hate speech.' It will be a nightmare from which this nation may never recover," Graham said in a statement on the Equality Act.

Graham has also vocal against transgender athletes competing in female sports that the Equality Act empowers. He previously reminded that God only created two genders: man and woman, which is how it really is.