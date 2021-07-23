YouTube has taken down an interview between conservative evangelical activist Tony Perkins, who is the president of the Family Research Council, and Children's Health Defense President Mary Holland, who is suing the District of Columbia for a bill that allows minors as young as age 11 to consent to get a vaccine without their parents' permission.

The interview, which also featured FRC's Senior Fellow for Education Studies Meg Kilgannon, was posted to the YouTube channel of FRC President Perkins and was later taken down by the platform, which is owned by Google.

"YouTube removed the video citing alleged 'medical misinformation,' likely related to mention of the COVID-19 vaccines," the FRC said in a statement posted to their website. The interview originally aired on July 16 and was removed from YouTube on July 19, during which the FRC appealed the platform's decision to take it down. On July 20, the Big Tech giant rejected the appeal.

"Big tech is teaming up with big government to crack down on speech that they dislike," Perkins said in a statement. "I am deeply troubled by the cabal that is being formed between big tech and big government."

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called upon Facebook, another major Big Tech player, to do more to combat what the administration considers as "misinformation" about COVID vaccines, CNBC reported.

Psaki said that the White House is "regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health that we and many other Americans are seeing across all of social and traditional media."

But Facebook fired back, seemingly frustrated that the White House thinks it is not doing enough to combat COVID misinformation. In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson said that they "will not be distracted by accusations which aren't supported by the fact."

Big Tech companies who are not aligned with the Biden administration may soon experience the same wrath that conservative voices have faced throughout the last few months. Perkins said, "Big tech has shown itself hostile to conservative views, but now tech giants, like YouTube, are allowing social media to be weaponized by the Left to eliminate all counter views. This is indeed chilling."

According to the Christian Post, Perkins argued that the interview between Family Research Council leaders and Holland focused on "parental rights, consent, and notification" and that there was "no discussion whatsoever of medical advice." This led the FRC president to conclude that nowadays, "anything is a target if it remotely mentions a vaccine and doesn't carry the registered trademark of the CDC."

In fact, YouTube's policy states that it "doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation" and does not tolerate "claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or WHO."

Perkins lamented, "There are no open discussions allowed if Biden administration talking points are not followed."

During the interview, Perkins and Holland spoke out about how the Children's Health Defense and the Parental Rights Foundation filed a case against the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to challenge the Minor Consent to Vaccinations Act of 2020.

The measure allowed kids as young as 11 years old to get a vaccine without his or her parents' consent under certain conditions, including when the minor is "capable of meeting the informed consent standard" and "able to comprehend...significant risks ordinarily inherent in the medical care."

A video of the interview is still accessible via Rumble or can be watched below.