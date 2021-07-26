The daughter of late Evangelist Billy Graham is requesting prayers for her son who is stricken with COVID.

Anne Graham Lotz conveyed her plea on Facebook Saturday.

"Fifty years ago I could hold my son in my arms. Now I have placed him in the arms of Jesus. He has been hospitalized with COVID and is in critical condition," she began.

She went on by pleading for prayers, citing verses 1 Thessalonians 5:25 and James 5.16.

"I am asking you to please pray for Jonathan's swift healing and recovery. For the glory of Gods great name. Thank you," she concluded.

Anne posted an update about her son, currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), whom she said had texted her that he had been able to share the Word of God to hospital staff.

"I am physically exhausted yet Spiritually overflowing! I am continually pouring over the Psalms of Ascent (120-134) in ICU. I have had the privilege of sharing Jesus with the ER & ICU staff! What a Savior! God is so good!" he told his mother.

She closed her statement by urging her followers to continue praying for her child.

"Please be encouraged that God is hearing and answering your prayers-just please don't let up. Pray he will not have to go on a ventilator, that his oxygen levels would increase, that his lungs will be strengthened, healed and that his health will be fully restored-with no long term complications. My heart is filled with gratitude for your prayers," she stated.

About Jonathan

Jonathan is one of Anne's three children, alongside Morrow and Rachel-Ruth.

He is the director of the Jonathan Lotz Ministries, an evangelistic ministry that preaches the Gospel worldwide, especially in the United States. He had also served in other organizations, including the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Park Cities Presbyterian Church, Build the Village and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Further to his biography, Jonathan had previously struggled with other challenges such as unemployment, divorce, athletic disappointment and even cancer.

He shared a couple of these battles in his interview with Forsyth Family Magazine in 2014.

He revealed that his high school basketball coach, who had a lonely personal life, abused him. But in March 1998, he was diagnosed with cancer which he fought for seven years. This circumstance has led him to cross paths with his former coach who was also fighting cancer at that time. Jonathan was able to extend his forgiveness and preach the Gospel to him before he passed away. He was able to share this testimony during the coach's memorial event.

He said that he may not know why God had allowed him to suffer such illness but he pointed out that the Lord had used his cancer diagnosis to reconcile with his coach, speak about the message of salvation to him and testify about his story of forgiveness to others.

Moreover, he reiterated his father's advice to use his mouth and body for the glory of God, saying that the Lord has given him a "big mouth" to be able "to talk about a big God" and a "big body" to be able "to back up" what he says.

Please pray for Jonathan's full recovery.