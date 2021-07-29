A former president of Planned Parenthood reportedly revealed how obsessed the global organization is in killing unborn babies.

Life News said that Planned Parenthood former President Dr. Leana Wen has exposed the organization's obsession through her recently published book, "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey In The Fight For Public Health." In it, Wen reveals to readers that killing unborn babies dictate the direction of services of Planned Parenthood.

From the book's title, one would understand that its content speaks of Wen's experience while she was Planned Parenthood's president--a stint that only lasted for eight months. Wen tweeted on Tuesday that the book is "part memoir and part celebration of public health" before thanking the "50 leaders in medicine and policy who have endorsed it."

Wen, although still fighting for "health equity," disclosed in her book that she was removed suddenly from her job in 2019 after a "secret meeting" due to "philosophical differences" in terms of abortion. She narrated in the book how, from the very beginning, she faced opposition with Planned Parenthood on abortion. She was taught to repeatedly mention "abortion" in her media statements so as to inculcate it in people's minds as a "positive moral good."

"You need to talk about abortion at every media interview. You're the president of Planned Parenthood. People expect that from you. If we don't talk about abortion openly, loudly, and proudly, as a positive moral good, then we are further stigmatizing it," Wen quoted a unanimous person as saying to her in the past.

This was a pivotal moment for Wen, as per Life News, for it caused her to reevaluate Planned Parenthood in the context of pro-lifers. She said in her book that there was the need to equate Planned Parenthood with abortion and she was taken aback by it because there are other health care services available, especially because there was no need to "sanitize abortion with other services."

Wen said this was something she disagrees with even though she is "pro-choice." She would prefer to be called an advocate for "all aspects of reproductive health."

"Until that moment, I'd thought that the overriding reason Planned Parenthood was equated with abortion instead of its other health-care services was the anti-choice opposition. I was taken aback to see that it wasn't just the anti-choice side that wanted to brand Planned Parenthood with abortion," she stressed. "It's more accurate to say that we're advocates for all aspects of reproductive health, including birth control and sex education to reduce the need for abortion, right?"

Wen highlighted that health care became a political matter in Planned Parenthood with abortion rights as an advocacy, which was inconsistent with her profession to care for the lives of her patients. She actually revealed this matter years before her book in Twitter.

She said shortly after leaving Planned Parenthood that her main goal in joining them is to "advocate for the broad range of public health policies that affect" patients so that maternal and women's health care would improve. But the changes in the new board of directors of Planned Parenthood has made her decide to leave the organization.

"I came to Planned Parenthood to run a national health care organization and to advocate for the broad range of public health policies that affect our patients' health: ensuring access to quality, affordable health care--which includes the full spectrum or reproductive health care--for all; improving maternal health and the health of women before, during, and after pregnancy," Wen disclosed.

"The new Board leadership has determined that the priority of Planned Parenthood moving forward is to double down on abortion rights advocacy. With the landscape changing dramatically in the last several months and the right to safe, legal abortion care under attack like never before, I understand the shift in the Board's prioritization. I will continue my life's work and mission of caring for and fighting for women, families, and communities, and I will do everything I can to ensure a smooth transition in leadership," she added.

Townhall reported in February that Planned Parenthood had conducted more than 8.6 million abortions for 2019-2020 alone. This data, Life News said, contradicts what it purports - that only 3% of their services comprise abortion. It also makes Planned Parenthood the "nation's largest abortion provider."