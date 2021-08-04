Leaders of American conservative groups like Americans for Prosperity, evangelist Franklin Graham, and others are inviting the public to stand alongside a joint statement that warns of the dangers of "court-reform" plans recommended by a presidential panel.

According to the Associated Press, the coalition, led by First Liberty Institute President, CEO, and Chief Counsel Kelly Shackelford, contends that the judicial reform will endanger "religious liberty and judicial independence."

In order to meet the high level of public participation expected by the Presidential Commission on the United States Supreme Court, the section of SupremeCoup.com where the public may sign a petition opposing the presidential commission's decision will remain open until September 15.

Following this time period, the content will be included into the formal document that will be submitted to the Presidential Commission on the United States Supreme Court.

"Court-packing is an attempted coup by radical elites to overthrow our judicial system," explained Shackelford. "An independent judiciary is the last safeguard of our civil liberties. The last thing our country needs right now is a coup on the Supreme Court."

Franklin Graham expressed hopes that more -1 million more- people will sign the letter against plans to violate the constitution and pack the Supreme Court with more justices.

"I signed this letter asking President Joe Biden's Supreme Court Commission to reject efforts to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court-or as it's called, "pack the court," Graham wrote.

"I hope a million more concerned Americans will also sign and let their strong objection to this political power grab be known!" he added. "If you care about protecting the independence and integrity of the Supreme Court and your civil liberties, join me and add your name to the coalition in this link: https://supremecoup.com/sign/"

Other organizations and leaders who have recently joined the alliance include Dr. James Dobson, President of the American Family Association; Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council; Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center; and David Barton and Tim Barton of Wall Builders. This initiative is ongoing, and 20,000 people have reportedly signed up as participants in the public comment.

Opposing political attempts to stack the courts with partisans

"Partisan 'court reform' proposals threaten the civil liberties of all Americans, and the political manipulation of our judiciary threatens the integrity of our constitutional democracy," the official letter states in part.

It goes on to say that, "if politically motivated schemes to reform the Supreme Court are successful, the judiciary will no longer be a safeguard of our civil liberties. Instead, it will be little more than a political tool of the executive and legislative branches used to crush the freedom of all Americans."

Additionally, the letter used poll findings to argue that Americans are against increasing the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

A poll of those surveyed found that 69% of respondents reject changing the U.S. Constitution to limit the Supreme Court's power. 74% of the public oppose any plan to increase the membership of the Supreme Court or decide on new justices through the use of random selection. 61% of Americans polled were opposed to any kind of constitutional reform to the U.S. Supreme Court's structure.

According to an article from the Washington Examiner, which cites data from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida from June 1 to June 3, 2021, 64% of Americans do not favor adding more judges to the federal court system.

Furthermore, the letter emphasized the public trust placed in the Supreme Court and the examples of other countries' present state. All this to point out the grave threat that changes to the Supreme Court would pose to America's fundamental freedoms and democratic framework.