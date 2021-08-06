Jack Brewer, a former American football safety who played for several National Football League (NFL) teams throughout his career is criticizing the league for getting as close as it can to force its players to get vaccinated against COVID. The NFL recently released new vaccination guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated players, the latter of which will be subjected to frequent testing and a set of limitations.

"It's wrong, it's un-American, and I think it resembles the new NFL that is aligning themselves with socialist movements. I don't agree with it," Brewer, 42, told the Daily Wire. "It's your typical leftist big government move by a league that continues to align itself with that way of thinking."

While a vaccine mandate is currently not in place, the NFL did release new vaccination guidelines for its players. KHOU11 reported that earlier in the offseason, the NFL released new COVID safety protocols with stricter requirements for its unvaccinated players. These individuals who have not been fully vaccinated are required to wear face masks at the team facility and must be tested for COVID every day. This is a stark contrast to vaccinated players who need not wear a mask and must only get tested every 14 days.

According to Faithwire, unvaccinated NFL players will also have to forgo using the saunas and steam rooms, refrain from leaving their hotel rooms to eat at restaurants, and will be prohibited from participating in any marketing, media, or sponsorship opportunities.

"It's straight political. They've already turned into a political arm of the Democratic Party. All of their messaging supports leftist policies from top to bottom," Brewer argued. "The NFL has made it clear where they stand on these social issues and what they want to back. They've put millions of dollars of advertisement into these social causes to corrupt the minds of our children."

Brewer argued that leftist ideologies such as Pride Week/Month and Black Lives Matter operate as an "all-out assault on the nuclear family and on Christian principles in the nation" and that vaccine mandates are another way to exercise control over the minority. He said that based on history, people of color, especially Black people were "treated like monkeys" and "treated like inhuman people," so the vaccine hesitancy among this demographic stems from the time when "experimental drugs have been used on people of color."

Across the U.S., more and more organizations are looking to implement vaccine mandates. On July 29, President Joe Biden announced that federal workers and its contractors are now required to either prove their vaccination status or undergo strict safety protocols such as frequent COVID testing, social distancing and mask mandates, and limited travel, CNBC reported.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is also expected to follow suit with an announcement on Friday about a recommendation to the POTUS about making vaccines mandatory for service members, ABC News reported. As of last week, 70% of service members have received at least one dose of the vaccine.