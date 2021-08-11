After months of singing it on tours, contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle officially released her single "Tremble" on Aug. 6.

Alongside the audio of the track, Daigle also dropped the video of her live performance of the song during the "Look Up Child World Tour" at the Greek Theatre in September 2019, The Christian Post reported.

"This is a very special moment for me. I've always had a unique connection with this song - and it's one of my favorite moments of a live show having been performing it over the past few years. I feel like now is the perfect time to share it with you all!" the singer stated, captured by the Jubilee Cast.

"Since I've been performing "Tremble" for a few years now, I wanted to do something special for this release, and share with you this live version first!" she added.

The song features lyrics acknowledging and praising God, His attributes and His works. A part of the song goes,

You invented all of time and space Called the morning and midnight into place Made the mountains and tamed the wildest seas And still You set Your holy eyes on me I will always live in wonder of The fact that I awaken jealous love

In the chorus, on the other hand, Daigle sings repeatedly,

Lord, I tremble I tremble, Lord In Your presence In Your presence

The artist shared that the video of the performance has inspired her to return touring.

"We filmed and recorded the song at this concert at The Greek Theatre in LA in September of 2019, and I love what this video captured from the night. That theatre came alive with these lyrics, and to watch this back has me incredibly excited to get back on tour."

The musician is set to hit the road again with the "Lauren Daigle World Tour," commencing on Sep. 24 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She will be visiting other cities such as Kansas City, Lafayette, Atlanta, Houston, New Orleans, before concluding the tour in Nashville on Nov. 19. The War and Treaty, comprising the couple Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount, will be joining Daigle.

The singer will perform her hit songs, including "Hold On To Me," "Rescue," "You Say" and "How Can It Be."

According to Billboard, "You Say" has topped the Hot Christian Songs chart for 129 weeks, which began on July 2018. But last June 5, it was replaced with her other single "Hold On To Me", which rose from No. 5. Her performance of the song on "The Voice" in May has boosted its sale, garnering 5,500 downloads that week alone and drawing 1.8 million streams in the United States.

Among women musicians, Daigle has the most No. 1 tracks on Hot Christian Songs chart, followed by Carrie Underwood with three songs. Daigle's other singles that topped the chart include "Trust In You" in March 2016, "Back to God" with Reba McEntire in March 2017 and "The Christmas Song" in January 2019.

In an interview with People, the singer shared that she was also affected with what happened last year. The pandemic has halted her tour after only 10 shows. But during that time of confusion, she turned to her friends and family for inspiration.

But more than others, she said that she leans on God and faith is important to her.

"...anytime I feel like I need someone to lean on, I go and I find passages in the Bible and say, 'Okay. They went through this. If God was there for them, then he'll probably be there for me.' I lean on God," Daigle shared.