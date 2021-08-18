Christians in Afghanistan have released a first-hand ground report detailing the events that are currently happening in the country now that the Taliban have once again taken over the land.

An underground church that partners with Frontier Alliance International (FAI) reveals that the decades of work in Afghan soil has resulted to nothing now that the Islamic jihadists called the Taliban have overtaken Kabul and other places.

"What we are witnessing right now is the decimation of the country and people of Afghanistan. We are watching twenty years of work and the strengthening of a nation being destroyed in a single day," they said.

These faithful Christ followers said the Taliban have a hit list that includes the names of "known Christians they are targeting to pursue and kill." These believers have nowhere to go as even the U.S. Embassy is currently defunct and cannot be used as a safe zone for Christians and anyone who doesn't want to be captured or killed by the Taliban.

Furthermore, they indicated that they are unable to go to neighboring countries given the fact that airports and borders are closed. While those who own private planes might have a chance of going out to safety, those who don't have access to such have nowhere to flee to - except the mountains.

"The Taliban has a hit list of known Christians they are targeting to pursue and kill. The US Embassy is defunct and there is no longer a safe place for believers to take refuge. All borders to neighboring countries are closed and all flights to and from have been halted, with the exception of private planes. People are fleeing into the mountains looking for asylum," the church said.

The church also revealed that the Taliban are currently conducting a house-to-house search for girls. Homes are warned to indicate on their doors if they have a woman older than 12 inside so the Taliban can take them. If the Taliban discovers that a family tries to hide a woman 13 years and above, they will kill the family members.

Moreover, if the Taliban find a married woman inside the unmarked house, they will also do even more horrible things, the church said.

"If they find a young girl and the house was not marked they will execute the entire family. If a married woman 25 years or older has been found, the Taliban promptly kill her husband, do whatever they want to her, and then sell her as a sex slave," they explained.

Some families, in desperation, have decided to take the matters into their own hands, the church revealed. They said husbands and fathers have given their wives and daughters firearms so that if the Taliban come for them, they can either defend themselves - or take their own lives instead.

Nevertheless, the Afghan church is hopeful in God and are trusting in Him because they know He is the only One who is able to protect and save them in this very hour.

"They are fully reliant on God, who is the only One who can and will protect them," the church said.

Readers are urged to pray for the protection, safety and deliverance of Christians in Afghanistan; as well as for God to stop the Taliban miraculously.