A new Arizona law that would prohibit abortion because of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities, which is set to take effect on September 29, has been blocked by a lawsuit filed by a coalition of doctors, medical groups, and civil rights organizations.

The pro-life measure was signed into law by Arizona's Republican Governor Doug Ducey back in April, criminalizing abortion that is performed because unborn babies have Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis.

According to Arizona Central, Legislature passed the bill despite it being hailed as allegedly "medically unsound" and unconstitutional by doctors and attorneys alike. The coalition protesting the pro-life law from saving unborn babies with genetic abnormalities are represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU Arizona.

The plaintiffs who filed the case argued that the pro-life law removes an individual's "constitutional right to an abortion if the child has severe genetic abnormalities."

"Politicians should not get to decide what is an acceptable reason for seeking an abortion," Center for Reproductive Rights senior counsel Emily Nestler argued in a statement. "Patients are the ones best suited to decide what is best for themselves and their families, in consultation with their health care providers."

Those named in the lawsuit against the pro-life law that seeks to save unborn babies with genetic abnormalities include Attorney General Mark Brnovich, county attorneys at 15 of the state's counties, Arizona Department of Health Services leaders, and the state Medical board. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.

Katie Connor, spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, argued that the attorney general of Arizona has a "sacred duty to stand-up for society's most vulnerable" and committed to "faithfully defend Arizona's law to protect the lives of the unborn."

According to Newsweek, Republican-controlled legislatures across the U.S. have become emboldened by the U.S. Supreme Court's turn to the right during former President Donald Trump's administration. Over 90 new restrictions on abortions ave been enacted in 2021 alone, which according to the Guttmacher Institute is the most in decades.

Pro-life law advocates are looking forward to the fall when the U.S. Supreme Court promised to reconsider Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion acess across the country. The justices will hear a Mississippi case that seeks to ban abortions after 15 weeks, which is key to overturning Roe v. Wade.

As for Arizona, the pro-life law S.B. 1457 which the coalition of anti-abortion advocates is protesting, seeks to criminalize doctors who provide abortions when they are aware that the procedure will be done solely because of a genetic abnormality in the fetus.

It is believed that the law will impact the way physicians provide care to their patients and how to counsel mothers over a difficult decision to terminate a pregnancy with a child afflicted with genetic abnormalities.

But pro-life advocates say this bill ensures that unborn babies with disabilities are not discriminated against and are given a chance at life despite the risk of added financial and physical burdens to their parents.