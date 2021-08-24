The full list of military equipment acquired by the Taliban after President Joe Biden withdrew U.S. forces from Afghanistan have reportedly been released to the public by the Department of Defense.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the U.S. military equipment now under the possession of the Taliban is "enough to fortify them for years." Its total worth is estimated at $85 billion. The Gateway Pundit highlighted a report by Fox News that tallied the captured equipment as composed of 600,000 weapons, 200 aircraft, and 75,000 vehicles.

"It's worse than we thought. Joe Biden has supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with several years worth of U.S. armaments," The Pundit announced.

"Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama's Fast and Furious program," the media outlet stressed.

The Gateway Pundit presented an inventory of the equipment in its report, which excludes medical equipment and all nonlethal equipment, as well as, the "pallets of cash the Talibans" seized during their takeover. The items in the list, per the outlet, is public record.

Specifically, the equipment are as follows:

2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP's

75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles, etc.

45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters

50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

ScanEagle Military Drones

30 Military Version Cessnas

4 C-130's

29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

208+ Aircraft Total

At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

61,000 M203 Rounds

20,040 Grenades

Howitzers

Mortars +1,000's of Rounds

162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Communications Gear

16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)

Laser Aiming Units

Explosives Ordnance: C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

2,520 Bombs

Operational Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops

Pallets with millions of Dollars in U.S. Currency

Millions of rounds of ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm bullets and 9,000,000 rounds of .50 caliber bullets

Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

U.S. Military HIIDE (Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment) Biometrics

Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

During the press briefing held on Monday by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, the question on the U.S. government's "effort to tally up the number of U.S. weapons and equipment that are now under Taliban control" was raised along with any effort of "confiscating" or "taking them back."

Kirby disclosed that he does not have "an exact inventory of" the equipment nor a "policy solution" on it during the briefing. He did point out that the Us government does not want the said equipment to be used against the country's "interests" nor its allies' and partners'.

"Obviously we don't want to see any weapons or systems that to fall into hands of people that would use them in such a way to harm our interests or those of our partners and allies. I mean, we have a vested interest, obviously, in not wanting that to happen but I don't have any policy solutions for you today about how we would or could address that going forward," Kirby responded.

Kirby's response echoes Texas Representative Michael McCaul who stressed last week that the seized equipment "poses a significant threat" to the country. The release of the Taliban-captured U.S. military equipment comes a week after Florida Senator Rick Scott urged Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to conduct an investigation on Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan.