Dr. Steven Pelech, a Canadian professor of medicine is questioning his government's campaign to get the youth vaccinated against COVID despite reports that certain vaccine brands cause heart inflammation.

The doctor, who works in the Division of Neurology in the Department of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver, is sounding the alarm on the Canadian government's push to get COVID vaccines into the arms of younger people.

"Why would you want to submit people who are unlikely to be negatively affected by the virus itself with vaccines that have now been proven, in scientific literature, to be associated with health risks?" Dr. Pelech said, as reported by the Western Standard. "Contrary to what a number of people have said, there is no such thing as 'mild myocarditis.'"

A tenured professor at UBC and a chair for Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee at the Canadian Covid Care Alliance, Dr. Pelech argued that young people are not at risk for contracting COVID but are more exposed to danger when they take the COVID shot because of its side effects.

He said that in Canada, the chances of dying from COVID among people aged 24 and below is 0.003%. However, Dr. Pelech warned that for those who are aged 19 and below, the "chances of having harm from the vaccine is about four to five times higher than getting infected with SARS-CoV-2 itself."

Dr. Pelech added that the risks for side effects are slightly higher among males than females. He also argued that "mild myocarditis" does not exist and that it's either a person has it or does not have it. He explained, "Every time you get an inflammatory response, you lose more of that contractility and have a greater chance of heart attack and other problems later in life."

According to LifeSite News, British Columbia health authorities have organized "Vax Vans," which are traveling vaccination sites that provide COVID vaccines to children aged 12 and above, even without parental consent. Under British Columbia law, this is completely legal. But Dr. Pelech argued that it is a "violation of human rights if these vaccinations become mandatory."

Dr. Pelech joins several other leaders in health and politics who are opposing COVID vaccines for youth. Dr. Charles Hoffe, a family practitioner from British Columbia warned that blood clotting is common among those who got vaccinated against COVID. He sounded the alarm on the potential "permanent" damage caused by the jabs and was sanctioned by his employer for denouncing the mainstream narrative that COVID vaccines are completely safe.

Right now, Canada has aurthorized four COVID vaccines for adults, all of which have been linked to various side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and heart attacks in healthy men. It has also authorized the use of the Pfizer jab for children aged 12 and older. More recently, Pfizer added a warning to its vaccine fact sheet on the possibility of experiencing myocarditis and pericarditis.