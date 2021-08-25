An NFL player shared that his perspective on things that really matter in life "keeps football in check."

Sam Ehlinger of the Indianapolis Colts gave an impressive response to ESPN Reporter Mike Wells when asked about his mindset on the sudden development in his career. The backup quarterback (QB) was unexpectedly tasked to play as a QB following the injury of Carson Wentz.

"I think it's something that anybody can run into in any profession when faced with the opportunity that they are waiting for... I feel that's where a lot of people face adversity and face holes in their [lives]. And for me, just the perspective that I've been able to gain through adversity, through life - things in my life - it's really put into perspective what we're on this earth to do," he said, the Christian Headlines reported.

"And so that keeps football in check for me, in realizing that this is just a game. And as much as everybody here loves it, and as much money that flows into the business and things that happen like that, at the end of the day it is just a sport," he added.

Perspective - what is your purpose on this Earth? We will spend a short amount of time here compared to eternity! https://t.co/ovyg3r6P3w — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) August 19, 2021

He concluded by pointing out about other matters, which he considers as more relevant.

"You play football [and] obviously it is our job, but there's a lot of things that are a lot more important. Keeping that in perspective and not making it your life or death is kind of how I keep it in perspective."

Longhorns Wire noted that Ehlinger's outlook on life makes him "special."

But the footballer's maturity can be attributed to losing his father at an early age. He was only 14 years old when his father, Ross, passed away due to a heart attack during a triathlon event in San Francisco.

In a statement captured by the Indianapolis Star, Ehlinger shared that with Ross' death, he became a "man of the house" and was forced to grow up as a man. He acted as a father figure to his late brother, Jake, who just died in May this year.

He said that when he lost his father, he held onto the concept of "peace in eternity" and "eternal satisfaction." However, he only got to understand it when he went deeper into his relationship with God.

In overcoming another tragedy of losing Jake, the athlete disclosed that his faith has helped him in dealing with it, adding that he found peace in the knowledge that his brother is now with his father in heaven, enjoying love, peace and happiness.

Ehlinger was a former member of the Texas Longhorns of the University of Texas at Austin. He began playing football at Westlake High School, where he excelled and awarded as MaxPreps National Junior of the Year.

He also showed a good performance in his college playing career. Last February, he was honored with Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, recognizing his leadership skills as a football player. In May 2021, the Colts drafted him with a four-year contract.