A renowned NFL player has retired from football to pursue pastoral ministry.

Stefen Wisniewski of Kansas City Chiefs shared a video clip and posted his official statement on Twitter to reveal the announcement, CBN News reported.

"After 10 seasons in the NFL, I'm retiring. I absolutely loved playing the game of football but, after 10 years, my body, my mind and my heart are telling me it's time to move on," he said in the clip.

"What am I going to do next? I'm going to be a pastor. The absolute best part of my life is my relationship with Jesus Christ. I can't imagine a better full-time job than teaching people the Bible and sharing the love of Christ with others," he added.

In the statement, the athlete stated that though the occurrences in his life are not in accordance with his plans, God has allowed the trials to mold him "into a tougher, wiser, stronger, more humble man of God."

He went on to thank the people who helped him in his NFL career.

"You were my strength, joy, purpose, anchor, life, peace, and passion through it all. I only made it through the tough times because of Your presence and because of the promises in Your Word. And the intense joy from knowing You far surpasses any joy that came from even the best parts of the game of football. Any and all glory that people try to give to me for what I've accomplished truly and rightfully belongs to You. Romans 11:36," he said of the Lord Jesus Christ, Whom Wisniewski called "King of the Universe and [his] life."

He also expressed his gratitude to other individuals, including his wife, parents, sister, coaches, football staff, former teammates and fans.

Wisniewski began a productive football career in college, wherein he was honored for three consecutive years as an ESPN Academic All-American since 2008, being a student-athlete at the Pennsylvania State University. He was also regarded as one of the best centers by the time he graduated.

He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and opted to wear his No. 61 college jersey rather than using the old uniform of his uncle, Steve, who also played for the team from 1989 to 2001. He later revealed that he chose the number because his father, Leo, wore it in college.

Leo is a former NFL athlete who played with the Indianapolis Colts, from 1982 to 1984, as a nose tackle.

In April 2015, Wisniewski joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for a year. He became a free agent in March 2016, then signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles the next month.

In 2019, he played for the Chiefs but left a year later to join the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2020. By November 2020, he rejoined the Chiefs after being released by the Steelers.

He became a two-time Super Bowl champion when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in 2017 and the Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.