Over the weekend, several anti-vaccine protests broke out all over London to campaign against COVID vaccines and vaccine passports. Footage of such protests were uploaded to social media, showing large crowds marching towards Westminster in central London. Protesters were part of the The Save Our Rights UK group and were seen brandishing St. George's flags, placards, banners and megaphones.

According to the Daily Mail, the group had previously promoted the "medical freedom march" whose objective is "standing against mandated vaccines and vaccine passports." Thousands showed up to the protest, which took place in Hyde Park.

Police were on standby, with at least four riot vans heading over to the scene. Photos and videos uploaded to social media showed protesters carrying placards and banners that read "no medical dictatorship" and "no vaccine passports."

The weekend's protests came after an angry mob of anti-vaccine groups stormed the London headquarters og ITV News and Channel 4 News and even attempted to invade a Google office. On Monday, up to 200 demonstrators appeared at the building's lobby to demand to speak to broadcasting executives in part of their protest against vaccine passports and COVID vaccines for children.

Amidst the chaos, a video was uploaded to social media showing how police in the U.K. unleashed a trained attack dog on a protester, WND reported. The video uploaded over the weekend since then has earned over a million views.

London cops are using attack dogs against anti-vaccine passport protesters. pic.twitter.com/0IsEVNYvaD — Rasta Redpill (@RastaRedpill) August 29, 2021

About 12 people were arrested during the protests at Newcastle City Center, where hundreds gathered to condemn COVID vaccines.

Supt. Steve Wykes of Northumbria Police explained that the police's top priority was "ensuring the safety of the public" and that the actions of authorities were "proportionate policing response to the protest activity." He added that protesters were arrested due to "violent behavior."

Meanwhile in Brixton, protesters were giving out flyers that highlighted "14 Reasons NOT to Take the 'Vaccine,'" the Brixton Blog reported. Some of the reasons stated in the flyer was that "COVID is no longer considered a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID)," "It takes 4-5 years to determine the effective rate of a vaccine, therefore the outcome over the next 4 years cannot be determined," "previous mRNA trials had to be abandoned due to all animals dying," "troubling information for women on reproduction symptoms," and that "millions of people have become magnetic post-vaccination."

According to the Evening Standard, people protesting vaccine mandates also marched through PCR test centers, placing stickers on the windows saying "Save Lives, Stop Living" and "If you fear people breathing then it is you who are ill." During the London Freedom Rally, Heritage Party Leader David Kurten spoke to reporters, claiming that the government had "taken away freedoms based on scientific predictions not real-life data at the start of the pandemic."

"They are going after our kids with an experimental mRNA vaccine," Kurten lamented. "The number of people against it are only going to grow and grow. The government are only getting more tyrannical, more despotic."