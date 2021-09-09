Max Lucado, a Christian author and teaching minister at Oak Hills Church in Texas, revealed that he was diagnosed with ascending aortic aneurysm and requested for prayers.

The pastor posted his health update on his website, captured by The Christian Post, alongside a video clip.

In the statement, he said that he decided to share the news himself due to his serious condition.

He went on to say that he keeps his usual activities and hopes that his condition will not progress.

"Though surgery is a possibility, none is planned at the moment. The current strategy is to wait, watch, and pray that the aneurysm doesn't increase any further in size. I am maintaining my normal routines and commitments; my ministry is undisturbed by this news."

Despite his diagnosis, the author assured his followers that he is fine.

"Here's the good news: I feel fine. I am under the care of an outstanding medical team, and most of all, I am in the hands of a good God."

He concluded by declaring his trust in God and expressing his gratitude for the prayers.

"For now, please know that I am fully trusting our heavenly Father. I am grateful for your prayers for me and for my family."

The minister also shared his health update on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. A number of his fans have written their support for Lucado, many of them prayed for his healing.

"I will add you to my daily prayer list, Max. You & your ministry have blessed me for many years. So glad you have competent physicians watching your aneurysm closely. But, you're in the palm of our Father's hand," a Twitter user named Patt Brown said.

But one of his followers posted a controversial statement, claiming that the disease is a side effect of the COVID vaccine.

"So sorry you took the CV vaccine. This is a side effect of that. May no weapon formed against us prosper," @7dgriffiths replied.

Last July, the pastor was stricken with COVID infection, in spite of completing his vaccination.

Church Leaders disclosed that Lucado received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breakthrough cases of the illness are expected since no vaccine is completely effective to fight against COVID.

CDC's record shows that as of Aug. 30, there were already more than 173 million fully vaccinated people in the United States. But at the time, the center uncovered that it received reports of 12,908 cases of breakthrough infections. 10,741 of these individuals were hospitalized while the rest (2,437) have died.

Moreover, the center said that its record is merely an undercount of the actual breakthrough cases in the country.

Despite the concerning report, CDC maintains that COVID vaccines are effective. However, it confirms that, in addition to some usual side effects, cases of pericarditis and myocarditis have also emerged among young adults and adolescents after taking the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.