A rally against Christian persecution is set to occur on September 25 in Washington, D.C.

Catholic Connect called for participants to the upcoming event called "March for the Martyrs," which is set in two weeks time.

"We need YOUR voice. 17 days until @marchforthemartyrs in Washington D.C. 'Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute.' Proverbs 31:8," Catholic Connect announced in its Instagram account.

"Be a voice for Persecuted Christians at March for the Martyrs in Washington DC. Saturday, September 25th!" The organization reiterated.

March For The Martyrs, an annual event organized by non-profit organization For The Martyrs, puts together renowned personalities and institutions against Christian persecution. The 2020 March For The Martyrs is said to be a landmark event attended by hundreds of multi-denominational Christians who stood in "solidarity with persecuted Christians around the world."

"Despite Christians being the most persecuted religious group, this issue is widely ignored by the media and often overlooked within our communities of faith. For this reason, we are on a mission to bring the March for the Martyrs across the United States to place Christian Persecution on the forefront of the fight for Human Rights," For The Martyrs pointed out in its website.

"Every year, the number of Christians persecuted for their faith continues to increase," the organization stressed. "You can change that. Stand in solidarity with persecuted Christians around the world at March for the Martyrs."

The March For The Martyrs aims to create the much-needed awareness on increasing Christian persecution in the world. For The Martyrs, founded by Gia Chacón, said the impact of their efforts have raised a combined two million social media impressions and $40,700 "provided in humanitarian aid in 2020" through the support of more than 1,248 online donors as of date.

In this year's event, speakers include Let Us Worship and Burn 24-7 founder Sean Feucht, conservative podcast commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, Open Doors USA President Dr. David Curry, The KAIROS Company CEO Rev. Johnnie Moore, ChinaAid Founder Bob Fu, Christian Content Creator and Preacher Jacob Coyne, Kings Church Lead Pastor David Engelhardt, and In Defense of Christians President Toufic Baaklini.

For The Martyrs Board of Directors Fr. Benedict Kiely and Dr. Michelle Corral will also be speaking in the event with Chacón. Kiely is founder of the Nasarean, an organization that advocates against "the widespread assault on Christians," and Coral is founder of Breath Of The Spirit Ministries, a Southern California-based institution providing "destiny-focused principles for your life."

According to Open Doors USA's World Watch List, Christian persecution is experienced in more than 65 countries across the globe. Its Top 50 lists North Korea as number one in terms of persecutions followed by Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Pakistan, Eritrea, Yemen, Iran, Nigeria, Libya. North Korea, as per Open Doors' FAQ page, has been on top of the list for the past 18 years.

"It is illegal to be a Christian in North Korea and Christians are often sent to labor camps or are killed if they are discovered. The conditions in this country have remained the worst in the world for Christians for the past 18 years," Open Doors explained.