Widespread voter fraud is reportedly happening in the state of California amid Gov. Gavid Newsom's recall according to reports.

NOQ Report said voter fraud has "been happening all morning" in a wide scale in California ahead of the gubernatorial recall election set on Tuesday. Voters who are trying to cast their ballots through the mail-in voting system have reported they can't do so for they found out they "supposedly voted already."

"Let's cut to the chase. California's universal mail-in voting system is specifically designed to allow Democrats to cheat. That's it. This isn't about 'voter access' or Covid restrictions. It's so operatives for the Communists--aka California's Democratic Party--can steal ballots and send them in on behalf of embattled elitist Governor Gavin Newsom," the report announced.

"The risks are minimal. If someone comes in to vote in person and computers show someone already sent in a ballot, they are given a provisional ballot to 'correct' the issue," the media outlet added. "But here's the thing. If a street has 100 people on it and 50 vote, the other 50 who were mailed ballots will have their votes cast for them."

NOQ highlighted a video report from KTLA 5 that interviewed voters in the west San Fernando valley who were shocked after coming in to vote but were told by the computer they have already voted. KTLA 5 highlighted the confusion of the voters who wanted answers to the question, "what's going on?!"

Similarly, the Crime Prevention Research Center released on Sunday evidence on "large scale voter fraud" in line with the recall election. CPRC cited the KTLA interview and a felony report in Torrance, California involving a man caught with "several hundred recall ballots in his car."

One of those interviewed was 88-year-old Estelle Bender of West Hills who narrated that she went to El Camino High School to vote at 10:30 a.m. to cast her ballot. When the ballot was scanned she was told "you've voted," prompting her to respond, "no, I haven't."

She said other people in the voting precinct, like the man next to her and two other women outside, angrily revealed they have experienced the same thing.

Bender raised an observation that those who experienced the incident were "self-identified Republicans" and this had made her "suspicious" about the matter. Though she was given a provisional ballot, she raised that she would "still like to know" how she "voted."

Crime Prevention Research Center raised the danger of issuing the provisional ballots that may be used against the Republicans who were not able to vote. Accordingly, these may be case against the contending party, against the recall, or could simply be thrown out "if they determine that you had already voted."

Newsom was said to have been recalled for being "immoral" as per Destiny Christian Church Pastor Greg Fairrington. In a video urging congregants to participate in the recall, Fairrington said Newsom's "unfortunate actions" throughout his term alongside his "policies and politics" that are in "opposition with the millions of Christians in California" merit him being recalled.

"My comments on the recall do not support a candidate but rather highlight the unfortunate actions by Gov. Newsom that have traumatic consequences for families, schools, communities, and the church. This is not a political issue, but a moral one, and it is the responsibility of the church to our community to preach what Ephesians 5:11 says: 'Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them,'" Fairrington said in early August.

Newsom was also dragged in an expose on California governors involving $500 million worth of investments in enterprises blacklisted for being owned by the communist government of China.