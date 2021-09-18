The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops recently applauded the administration of President Joe Biden for instituting reconciliatory measures with migrants.

"U.S. Bishops' Migration Chairman Commends Inclusion of Legalization Provisions in House Judiciary Committee Reconciliation Measure," the USCCB announced in Instagram on Wednesday.

The USCCB commended the Senate House Committee on Judiciary in a statement released by its Commission on Migration Chairman Bishop Mario Dorsonville for approving on Monday the inclusion of a reconcilliation bill in the forthcoming budget.

The said bill is expected to provide the much needed citizenship status of migrants waiting for its decision. Specifically, it will affect "millions of Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) beneficiaries, undocumented agricultural workers, and other undocumented essential workers."

"We are pleased that the House Committee on the Judiciary has taken this important step, setting up an opportunity for many undocumented persons to receive legal status and a pathway to citizenship. Undoubtedly, Catholic social teaching will be implicated by many aspects of this budget reconciliation bill, but this is a welcome milestone for many families and the common good," the USCCB said.

Accordingly, the House Committee on the Judiciary's action was a result of a letter sent by the "five committee chairmen" bishops last week that "outlined the USCCB's broad range of priorities for the full reconciliation." The said letter was supported by Dorsonville who endorsed the provisions of the House Committee on the Judiciary.

"For decades, the bishops of the United States have been proponents of such reforms, which promote integration and family unity. We cannot persist in relegating these members of our society to the margins, especially when we simultaneously depend on so many of them for our collective wellbeing," the USCCB statement continued.

The USCCB pointed out that both chambers of Congress would have to incorporate the said provisions into the budget and that the bill should first be approved for the provisions to take effect. The bishops raised the need for the House of Representatives and the Senate to create laws that support the least, last, and lost or those "on the margins of our society."

"As we continue to work toward a more comprehensive reform of our immigration system-one that acknowledges and respects the God-given dignity of every person-we welcome this crucial step," the USCCB stressed.

"We call on both the House and Senate to include these provisions in the final reconciliation bill and for Congress to pass a bill that helps all those on the margins of our society, strengthens families, protects religious freedom, promotes care for creation, and respects the rights and dignity of every human life, from conception to natural death," they urged.

In April, Dorsonville expressed disappointment the Refugee Admissions Goal of the government remained historically low after President Joe Biden announced plans of not increasing it in the fiscal year. The government's announcement was followed by plans of refugee caps being increased in mid-May.

Dorsonville, however, appreciated that the number of persecution experienced by refugee families will diminish due to the increase in refugee camps, which signified the United States permitting resettlement.

This was on top of the United States Supreme Court rejecting a request of the Biden Administration last month to prevent the reimplementation of the "Remain In Mexico Policy," which the USCCB said as "harmful" especially to "vulnerable people" since it sends "asylum-seekers to Mexico to wait through the duration of their cases pending in the U.S. immigration court system."

EDITOR'S NOTE

It's worth noting that while Biden seems to have initiated "reconciliation" with migrants and provides benefits to them, it's also a fact that his "reckless open borders agenda" and migrant policies have created a "humanitarian crisis" at the country's southern border, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said.

Biden’s reckless open borders agenda has made the humanitarian crisis on our southern border worse. pic.twitter.com/l6LPOBoBuU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 17, 2021

The Republican senator shared videos on Twitter showing what Biden and his administration "don't want you to see" - more than "10,000 illegal aliens ... under the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas."

This is what Joe Biden and his administration don’t want you to see. Over 10,000 illegal aliens are under the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas. pic.twitter.com/u3svHt2FYu — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 17, 2021

These videos, posted on Twitter less than a day from the time of writing, do not show just how many immigrants have already entered America since Biden decided to scrap Trump's border policies. They only provide a short look at the border crisis currently affecting the nation.