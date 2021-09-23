The Communist government of China intends to export its atrocious practice of forced organ harvesting as soon as it is in a position to destroy ethical norms in the western transplant industry, the founder of a non-government organization monitoring such horrendous practices reveals.

Human organs are frequently harvested from political prisoners of conscience, who are then murdered on demand under the Chinese Communist Party.

Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH) founder and executive director, Dr. Torsten Trey, recently spoke with EpochTV's "Crossroads" to talk about how the CCP does this.

Dr. Trey, featured in the award-winning documentary "Human Harvest," and a co-editor of the book "State Organs: Transplant Abuse in China," said the Chinese government has been torturing political prisoners for decades in order to fuel its "industrial-scale organ" harvesting operations, which provide organs to the international transplant market.

Trey said that, in light of China's aspirations to control a wide range of sectors, the country has also aspired to become the world leader in the transplant industry.

"In Western countries, we follow ethical standards for the benefit of the patient. There is a purpose of it, that comes with waiting time," he explained. "It is based on free voluntary consent as a foundation to donate organs."

This notion of informed consent is essentially undermined by the concept of coerced organ harvesting, he said.

Western medical standards are therefore seen as a threat to China's coercive organ harvesting program by the Chinese government.

"So China is highly interested in tearing down this [Western] system to basically make forced organ harvesting the common standard in transplant medicine," he pointed out.

Desperate for global supremacy

Trey believes that if China establishes itself as the dominant voice in the transplant industry, it will set "new standards" in the area of transplants. He warned that Beijing would be "unrestricted in its pursuit to eradicate" political detainees without regard for international oversight or condemnation.

A number of individuals who were almost victims of China's forced organ harvesting in recent years, according to Trey, came forward to talk with him.

When they were detained in China, some claim they were subjected to repeated blood tests, while one former prisoner claimed the authorities informed him during a blood test that his organs might be taken.

Trey further said that he has also read reports of organs being removed from the corpses of deceased prisoners held by the Communist Party of China.

For years, human rights activists have been forced to discuss the problem because of mounting evidence. Governments worldwide have also denounced this practice, including the US and the UK.

In 2016, the United States House of Representatives approved H.Res. 343, which also demanded an end to China's organ harvesting practice.

In March, new legislation to fight forced organ harvesting and human trafficking was filed in both the Senate (S.602) and the House (H.R.1592). If passed, it would empower the US government to refuse or invalidate the passports of those who participate in illicit organ procurement. Additionally, it would ban the sale of organ transplant surgical equipment from the United States to foreign companies linked to the crime.

International pressure has been mounting on China to stop its practice of organ harvesting via coercion. Trey said that his group coordinated a worldwide petition for six years, concluding in 2018, gathering more than 3 million signatures and pleading with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to urge China to abolish the practice.

Trey now wants the United Nations and impartial investigators "to go on the ground " to conduct an investigation.

"Now we want to have the United Nations and independent investigators to go on the ground [in China], to go into these camps in China" to investigate," he said.