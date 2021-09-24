David Closson, Family Research Council's Director of Christian Ethics and Biblical Worldview discussed how Christians should respond to President Biden's broad vaccination mandate.

For context and as published on the Family Research Council, Pres. Joe Biden announced an additional executive order regarding COVID-19 vaccinations on September 9.

According to the president's proposal, all businesses with over 100 employees must need vaccinations or weekly testing. Businesses that do not comply may be penalized up to $14,000 per infraction. To avoid termination, all government workers must now be vaccinated and tested regularly. The US Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is expected to develop and execute the new rule.

Closson provided the following insights given the mandate's breadth and implications for "civil liberties, conscience rights, religious freedom," and family health decision-making.

On legal Issues

The president's vaccination mandate, according to Closson, is unlawful and unconstitutional, and there are significant issues about this. The president is also not authorized by any federal law or constitutional provision, and that the Biden administration's interpretation of the statute that they say grants him this power is highly dubious. Several states have already vowed to take legal action if the mandate is not repealed.

"At the very least, Christians should be aware of the legal and constitutional concerns related to the president's order. Once the new rule goes into effect, the mandate might not withstand the likely barrage of lawsuits challenging its legality," noted Closson.

Government's Function

According to Closson, the mandate should drive Christians to reassess their views on the appropriate function of government. Citing Paul's words in Romans 13:2, which state: "Whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment," Closson balanced this with the idea that Christians are obligated to adhere, so long as doing so does not entail sinning against God, who according to Acts 5:29 is the highest authority in the Christian's life.

The Romans 13: was the often-cited argument by certain religious organizations to obey the government unconditionally.

"...the state's authority is derivative, and dependent on God," he pointed out. "Thus, the state must never attempt to monopolize power. Moreover, the state should respect the sovereignty of the individual. The state may intervene when a dispute arises between individuals and other spheres, but the state must never assume an outsized role and take over the tasks of society."

Political issues

Closson added that if the president's authority is left unquestioned, it raises the issue of what further mandates Biden or future presidents may issue "in the name of public health."

For this reason, he argues, executive authority and power must be carefully considered.

"It is worth noting that the president's directive is far more extreme than the orders handed down by Democrat governors and mayors," he said, adding that Biden's tough stance risks increasing vaccination reluctance rather than convincing the unvaccinated to cooperate.

Moral Considerations

Closson addresses the issue of religious exemptions to the vaccination requirement, which has sparked controversy among Christians and others.

Quoting Philippians 2:4 which states, "Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others," Christians who received the shots did so believing that it would protect them and their loved ones. Others, however, have misgivings or genuine concerns about getting the shot, thinking it is either immoral or inappropriate for them. This is in accordance with Romans 14:23, which states, "For whatever does not proceed from faith is sin."

"In other words, Christians believe it is sinful to do something that goes against their conscience; therefore, it is morally wrong to force anyone to do something that violates their conscience," Closson simplified.

Thus, Closson believes it is acceptable to respect and support those who have genuine, ethically informed reasons to refuse the shot.

Concerns about abortion

The Charlotte Lozier Institute reports that fetal cell lines were utilized in the development and manufacturing of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot, as well as to test the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 shots.

Biblical passages such as Exodus 21:22-25, Psalm 51:5-6, 139:13-16, Jeremiah 1:4-5, and Luke 1:39-45, confirm the existence of a person in the womb of the mother. For many Christians who believe in the sacredness of human life, even the smallest link with abortion, no matter how distant, is unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances.

"...as a general note, when abortion-derived cell lines are used in the development, production, or testing of vaccines, the Christian community-including those who chose to get vaccines-should express disapproval about the continued use of these cell lines and request that laboratories and pharmaceutical companies not use these cell lines in the future," proclaimed Closson.

Closson's concluding remarks focused on the reality that Biden's vaccination mandate has divided and frustrated american citizens. Biden has reversed his position after months of pledging that his government would not require vaccinations.

In light of this, "Christians should think biblically about the role and authority of government," he urged.

Concerning the need of religious exemptions for those who want them, he said that it is founded on conscience claims protected by religious freedom.

"Therefore, rather than bully, cajole, or coerce our fellow Americans, it seems prudent to respect each other's religious beliefs, consciences, and moral convictions concerning vaccines," he said.