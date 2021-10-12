Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) told Tucker Carlson during "Fox News Primetime" that the United States still does not have an FDA-approved vaccine.

During the interview, Sen. Johnson revealed what the federal agency had actually authorized.

"We do not have an FDA-approved vaccine being administered in the U.S. The FDA played a bait and switch," he said. "They approved the Comirnaty version of Pfizer drugs. It's not available in the U.S. They even admit it."

As the senator stated, what the FDA really did was extend the emergency use authorization for a Pfizer drug that is already accessible in the United States.

"If you're saying that the Pfizer drug is the same as the Comirnaty, why didn't you provide FDA approval on that?" he pointed out. "So, there's not an FDA-approved drug and, of course, they announced it so they could push through these mandates so that people actually think, 'Oh, OK now these things are FDA approved.' They are not and again, maybe they should be, but the FDA isn't telling me why."

Johnson said that he wrote a letter to the FDA three days later but got no response. Because of this, he claimed that the FDA used a misleading "bait and switch" strategy to entice more vaccinations and to justify vaccine mandates.

"There is no doubt that the FDA's action will lead to more vaccine mandates and increased pressure on those currently choosing not to get vaccinated," Sen. Johnson said in a letter to FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

And during the Fox interview, Johnson continued: "These mandates are driven by the bait and switch of the FDA that we now have an approved vaccine. We do not have an approved vaccine in America. They did it for the Comirnaty - it's available, I guess, in Europe, but the Pfizer vaccine available in the U.S. is not FDA-approved - it's got an emergency use authorization (EUA)."

This matches what Liberty Counsel Mat Staver predicted in a July interview, when he expressed concern that the Biden administration and other lobbyists might attempt to circumvent the FDA's approval process.

True enough, the FDA's approval was exploited by the Biden administration to push the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

"Of the nearly 80 million eligible Americans who have not gotten vaccinated, many said they were waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration - the FDA. Well, last month, the FDA granted that approval," Biden said last month when he announced vaccine mandates for all government employees and major private enterprises.

"Why are they basically lying to the American public? That's a serious question to be asked," Johnson asked, adding that the mandates are undermining the country's health-care system.

In August, the FDA released an information sheet on the Pfizer vaccine, stating that the two shots were "legally distinct with certain differences that do not impact safety or effectiveness" and that they may be administered "interchangeably."

Officials at Pfizer claim that the variances were made because of differences in production, such as the use of different facilities or components from multiple suppliers, rather than changes in formulation.

FDA reissued a 14-page Letter of Authorization on September 22, stating on page 13 that all descriptive written content, advertising, and promotional materials related to the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine must clearly and transparently indicate that:

"This product has not been approved or licensed by FDA, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA, under an EUA to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for use in individuals 12 years of age and older; and"

"The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner."

That was not, however, the language used by acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. on their August 23 press release. Comirnaty, she said, "as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product."