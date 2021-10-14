A private citizen independently obtained footage of Aydin Keskiner, the president of the Clinical Research of West Florida, a Tampa Bay-based research company that is also a contractor of Pfizer. In the footage, Keskiner admitted that he's "not for it," saying that he was "amazed that they were able to get the data that they got in such a short time."

"I'm skeptical of the science," Keskiner said in the footage submitted to and posted on the Project Veritas YouTube page. "I do this for a living. I know how long it takes to get the real data and I'm skeptical of how fast they got it."

Keskiner also admitted during his conversation with the citizen journalist, "I didn't want to get vaccinated. I had no choice." He added, "If I wanted to live my life, I had no choice."

Keskiner said, "Of course I had a choice, but if I wanted to have some normal semblance of my previous life, I really didn't." He also revealed how "they're forcing the educated class-the government is doing everything they can to make it impossible if you're college educated or whatever, and you're not vaccinated. 'Cause the government is gonna f- you if you don't get it."

"I think it's terrible but we're out of power man," Keskiner admitted. "I will tell you, drug companies in general are f-ed up and I'm one of the few people that actually gets to take the drug company money. Which, do you know how hard that is to do? Not have them take your money? Like insurance or whatever."

"I take their f-ing money," Keskiner declared. "They pay me a lot of money to f-ing do shit for them. Which we do, and we don't lie, cheat, or anything. We tell them 100%, you take this thing, your arm falls off, you f-ing grow hives, you're infertile, we tell them that, and the government."

Watch Project Veritas' video below (warning: explicit language).

Human experimentation

Despite this exposé, health authorities are now suggesting that a third shot of the COVID vaccine is needed to once again strengthen the immune system against the coronavirus. They are even suggesting mixing COVID shots now. According to CNBC, a new study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggested that those who received a COVID vaccine from Johnson & Johnson are better off taking a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot.

The small NIH study on "mixing and matching" COVID vaccines analyzed more than 450 adults who have received one of the three approved COVID shots in the U.S.: Pfizer's, Moderna's, or J&J's. The study determined "whether there are any advantages or drawbacks to using different boosters" but has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Volunteers for the study were divided into groups and were given a third shot of their original vaccine or a booster from another brand. Their antibody levels were measured two weeks prior to and two weeks after they were given the booster shots. The results showed that while all combinations boosted antibody levels higher, boosters from Pfizer and Moderna worked best. Results also showed that those who originally received the J&J shot and then got a Pfizer or Moderna booster showed a better immune response.