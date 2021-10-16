A woman who survived the "Cultural Revolution" under Mao's leadership in China is condemning the methods used by U.S. school boards to silence parents concerned about critical race theory.

Xi Van Fleet is a Chinese woman who grew up during Chairman Mao Zedong's oppressive "Cultural Revolution" era in China, during which she experienced "communist tactics of how to divide people, how they canceled the Chinese traditional culture and destroyed our heritage." Van Fleet later immigrated to the U.S., where she was shocked to find that the same "communist tactics" are being used by the National School Boards Association under the Biden administration to target parents who are concerned over critical race theory in classrooms.

These are the very same strategies that the Chinese Communist Party used in China to prevent people from speaking out.

"All this is happening here in America," Van Fleet lamented in a conversation with Fox News. "They call(ed) them racists for a long time, but that did not work. So, they have to upgrade to 'domestic terrorists'."

Van Fleet is referring to the NSBA's recent plea to President Joe Biden, asking for federal protections against what they called "domestic terrorists," which in reality are just community members and parents who are concerned about critical race theory in their children's classrooms.

The Justice Department acted swiftly in response to the NSBA's letter, but more and more school districts across the U.S. have denounced the NSBA's move and even declared that they were not consulted in the writing of the letter to President Biden.

"I have to say, this will backfire. If intimidation works, America has fallen a long time ago," Van Fleet said, as reported by Faithwire. The Virginia mother joined parents in nearby Fairfax County who are decrying the Justice Department's efforts to censor parents' free speech rights.

One parent from Fairfax County, Virginia who is also president of the Thomas Jefferson High School Parent Teacher Student Association, said that parents in his community felt scared after the Justice Department's announcement mobilizing the FBI against them. Harry Jackson admitted, "I can understand parents not wanting to speak in front of the school board members of their concerns, because now there is a fear. They have instilled fear within the parents."

"They created fear amongst the community in which you're supposed to service and support," Jackson lamented. But Van Fleet remains steadfast in her campaign against critical race theory and the school boards that continue to push such ideologies in the classroom.

"This is about your children. For me, I'm fighting it because it is about our future. The future of this country. So we cannot be intimidated," Van Fleet declared.

The Virginia mother first made headlines in June when she spoke before the Loudoun County School Board to liken critical race theory to the teachings she grew up with during China's Cultural Revolution. Back then, she described critical race theory as an ideology with "roots in cultural Marxism-it should have no place in our schools." The Virginia mother was only able to escape when she was 26 years old, fleeing to the U.S., only to find the very same tenets and "communist tactics" present in the U.S. education system.