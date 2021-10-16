A town in Arkansas just approved a resolution to designate itself as a "Pro-Life City."

Back in 2019, Springdale, Arkansas, declared itself a Pro-Life City, becoming the first in the state to do so.

Marianna, a city in the same state with a population of almost 80% African-Americans, followed suit this year.

According to LifeSite News, the city's council approved a resolution on Tuesday.

"The City of Marianna declares itself to be a Pro-Life City," said the resolution which was made public through the Arkansas Family Council.

Even though Marianna does not have the authority to close abortion clinics or outright ban abortion like some other towns, the resolution expresses the town's values.

Additionally, it references fundamental texts and state laws to reaffirm its position on the dignity of life.

"[T]he Declaration of Independence declares that all men are created equal, and that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, including the right to life," the resolution said. "Amendment 68 to the Arkansas Constitution states that the policy of the State of Arkansas is to protect the life of every unborn child from conception until birth."

Earlier reports indicate that a parallel movement to organize "sanctuary cities" for unborn children is gaining momentum.

According to pro-life stalwart Mark Lee Dickson's website, 37 localities have adopted abortion sanctuary laws as of September 14.

Here are a few examples from the state of Texas:

Abortion was made illegal in the City of Waskom on June 11, 2019, making it the first city in the country to adopt an enforceable ordinance banning the practice inside its city boundaries. The ordinance was approved by a vote of 5-0.

The City of Naples followed suit on September 9, 2019, becoming the third city in the United States to adopt an ordinance prohibiting abortion inside its city boundaries. The ordinance was approved by a vote of 5-1.

On September 17, 2019, the City of Joaquin became the fourth city to adopt an enforceable ordinance prohibiting abortion inside the city boundaries of their jurisdiction. The vote was unanimous (5-to-0).

The Big Spring City Council heard a preliminary pitch in support of an abortion-ban legislation on November 12, 2019.

Abortion became illegal in the City of Wells on February 10, 2020, making it the twelfth U.S. city to do so. The vote was reportedly "unanimous."

Not without a snag in Lubbock

On August 25, 2020, Senator Charles Perry and Representatives Dustin Burrows and John Frullo wrote to Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope urging him to adopt an ordinance prohibiting abortion inside the city boundaries.

Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock City Council, who had previously expressed their opposition to the law, retained the Olson & Olson Law Firm of Houston, Texas to conduct a study of it. The legal company, which was discovered to have familial connections to Planned Parenthood, advised against the ordinance, calling it unlawful and in conflict with state law.

On April 19, 2021, early voting for the approval of Lubbock's Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance started.

Residents of the City of Lubbock voted on Saturday, May 1st, to approve an ordinance prohibiting abortion inside the city boundaries. Of the 34,260 votes cast, 21,400 (62.5%) voted in favor of the ordinance, while 12,860 (37.5%) voted against it.

Lubbock eventually became the largest Sanctuary City for the Unborn in the nation.