Atheism, according to popular author and radio personality Eric Metaxas, has died, with science, archaeology, and history all pointing to the existence of an all-powerful supernatural Creator.

In his latest book, "Is Atheism Dead?", Metaxas delved further into these topics, following up on his previous works on "Bonhoeffer" and "Amazing Grace for Martin Luther."

Metaxas told CBN News that he had "literally never been as excited about a book" before.

"I'm not really particularly taking on atheism," he said. "That's a part of the book, but I'm framing it in the way that I do with the title Is Atheism Dead? particularly because in 1966 Time Magazine had this infamous cover article that said, 'Is God Dead?'"

CBN noted that it sparked an idea in Metaxas' head. He then cites two instances in which he came across "outrageous evidence" supporting the existence of God.

The first is the mention of Sodom in the Old Testament. In the year 1650 B.C., a meteor reportedly hit Tall El-Hammam, a city east of the Jordan, and totally obliterated it. In recent years, researchers have begun to suspect that the city may represent Sodom, the biblical city that was annihilated because of its depravity.

"The other is having to do with the idea of where did life come from, to begin with?" Metaxas went on to say. "We always talk about evolution but we never talk about 'four billion years ago you scientists say life emerged on planet earth as single cells', but nobody can really explain how did that happen. So those things kicked it off."

The misconception that science and scientists are at war with religion has persisted for a long time. As But as Metaxas pointed out, this could not be farther from the truth.

"And I would go a step further and quote my friend John Lennox, the great mathematician, who's written on this subject, and I quote him a lot in the book, but he says that it's not just that science and faith are compatible," he said. "What is incompatible with science is atheism. That's a shock. That's a headline. You know, that's the 'man bites dog' kind of headline."

Currently, in the year 2021, Metaxas argues that the real issue is not "Is God dead?" However, "Is atheism dead?" is a legitimate question.

"Science at least points to a Creator God, a tremendous intelligence," he maintained. "The greatest atheists of the 20th Century, Antony Flew, Jean-Paul Sarte, Albert Camus, all of them, the ones who took atheism the most seriously, eventually realized that it was more rational to believe in a God than in no God."

Metaxas explores all of this in detail, presenting compelling arguments in favor of God.

He, however, claims that his work isn't solely aimed at Christians, yet that may be the case. He claims to have written it for everyone who is debating the most important topics in life.

"In a voice that is by turns witty, muscular, and poetic, Metaxas echoes C.S. Lewis and G.K. Chesterton in cheerfully and logically making his case, along the way presenting breathtaking-and sometimes astonishing-new evidence and arguments against the idea of a Creatorless universe," reads the synopsis of his latest book.

"Taken all together, he shows that much we have assumed about the biggest questions of human existence is in fact dramatically outdated - and is therefore in need of the most urgent reevaluation."